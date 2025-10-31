Another season of Deadliest Catch is winding down. Season 21 premiered back on August 1 and will conclude with its 16th episode, a two-part finale, on Friday, October 31.

The show has been a staple on the Discovery Channel for years, having first premiered in 2005 and airing one season a year ever since. But will it be back for Season 22? Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Will Deadliest Catch return for Season 22?

So far, Discovery Channel has not confirmed plans for the show’s return. However, with its lengthy history and continued popularity on the network, chances are that we’ll see more of the show in the future.

Discovery didn’t announce Season 21’s renewal until June 2025, less than two months before the premiere, so it may be a while before we hear any official news.

When does Deadliest Catch Season 22 premiere?

Since there’s no confirmation about Season 22 yet, a premiere date is unknown. However, if the show does return, we can expect the new episodes at some point in 2026.

The first 19 seasons of Deadliest Catch all premiered in March or April, but the premiere date was pushed back for Season 20 and again for Season 21. Season 20 didn’t premiere until June 11, 2024, while Season 21 returned on August 1, 2025.

Who is in the Deadliest Catch Season 22 cast?

While the full cast list won’t be revealed until the show gets an actual renewal, we can likely expect some familiar faces to return, including Jake Anderson, Keith Colburn, Mouse Colburn, Steve “Harley” Davidson, Johnathan Hillstrand, Rick Shelford, Mandy Hansen, and Clark Pederson, who were all in Season 21.

One person whose future with the show is still unclear is Sig Hansen. In preview for the Season 21 finale, Sig suffers a medical emergency when he gets sick and is momentarily unconscious aboard the F/V Northwestern. The clip shows him complaining of being “dizzy” and feeling some pain, but also refusing to call the Coast Guard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deadliest Catch (@deadliestcatch)

Sig previously suffered two heart attacks and told People earlier this year, “I’ve been there, done that, and now I want to spend more time with my family, my wife. Look at all the years and decades that she’s given up for me waiting. It’s got to go the other way, and so you see things differently, that’s all.”

However, he also said that he wasn’t ready to retire just yet and feels like he still has a few more years in him, so chances are we’ll see the OG cast member back if there’s a Season 22.

Is there a Deadliest Catch Season 22 trailer?

No, should the show be renewed, there won’t be a trailer until closer to the premiere date.

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 Finale, Friday, 8/7c, Discovery Channel