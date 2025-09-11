‘GMA’s Sam Champion Recalls Reporting in New York the Night Before 9/11

On the 24th anniversary of 9/11, Sam Champion is reflecting on his experience the day before and morning of the terrorist attacks.

“This is the 11 PM team on the number one news in New York @abc7ny,” the Good Morning America host captioned a Thursday, September 11, Instagram clip of himself giving an on-air weather forecast on September 10, 2001. “We often had late 11 PM newscast[s] due to sports, so this show aired early in the morning. We went home very late that night.”

During the weather report, the broadcast cut to a live view of the New York City skyline, featuring a view of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. “This shot, showing you lower Manhattan, and everything is actually in pretty good shape now as we work into clear,” Champion said in the clip. “But for us, bright, sunny skies. 65 degrees at seven o’clock in the morning.”

Champion also noted that the following day, September 11, 2001, would be “sunny and pleasant” and have a high temperature of 80 degrees.

In the Instagram post’s caption, Champion recalled being “awakened by a phone call” the next morning. “A very panicked friend who lived in the financial district was screaming into the phone. He called because he knew I did news and he wanted us to know that in his words they were bombing New York,” the meteorologist shared. “His windows were pitch black furniture and papers were flying by his windows.”

Champion noted that he told his friend “to wait until it seems safe and make his way to the upper west side where I lived,” adding, “I would tell many of my friends and even some casual acquaintances to stay at my home if they didn’t feel safe in theirs.”

Fans and fellow TV personalities reacted to Champion’s story in the post’s comments. “Wow sam. I remember it like it was yesterday. #neverforget,” wrote his GMA colleague Lara Spencer. ABC7 New York anchor Shirleen Allicot commented, “Chills. It’s incredible how life can change in just a matter of hours.”

Many fans said they remember 9/11 “like it was yesterday,” with one user writing, “I just remember the weather on 9/11… it was the most beautiful morning…. The perfect day..🥹 it all changed in an instant 🙏.”

One person asked Champion in the comments, “Was that friend who called you OK? Did he eventually make it to your place? I can’t imagine what he felt like. Paper and furniture flying by his windows?! Never heard it from the perspective of anywho [sic] living in the area before. Thanks for sharing. Hugs.”

Champion replied, “Yes!”

The 9/11 terrorist attacks resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people. Memorial services are being held on Thursday in NYC and Washington, D.C. and at the Flight 93 crash site in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.