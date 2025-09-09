Robin Roberts took a trip down memory lane in one of her latest social media posts.

“As your kids head back to school…Thought it would be fun to look back at our ‘school days’ here on @goodmorningamerica! As we continue to celebrate #GMA50 #MemorableMoments🤭,” Roberts captioned a Monday, September 8, Instagram post, which featured a throwback clip of herself and Sam Champion on Good Morning America.

“Your kids aren’t the only ones heading back to school this week. So are we, kind of. We’re gonna talk about back-to-school days and introduce you in a very personal way to the new GMA team,” Champion said in the clip while standing alongside Roberts and their former colleagues Chris Cuomo and Diane Sawyer.

“Now, I’ve been doing some digging into the background of someone you probably think you know pretty well. But do you really know her? That’s right, Robin Roberts, this is your life!” he added, taking Roberts by surprise.

The video package went on to feature several photos from Roberts’ grade school and high school days. “She was voted most likely to succeed, student body favorite, and most athletic. That was just in her senior year,” Champion said via voiceover. “Oh, you get it by now. The golden girl with the Midas touch. But we dug a little deeper and discovered a fierce competitor since her pigtail-wearing days.”

Roberts’ Instagram upload did not feature the entire GMA segment, nor did it specify its original air date. The segment was likely from the early 2000s, as Cuomo and Champion both joined the ABC morning show in 2006. Cuomo and Sawyer later left the series in 2009.

Champion reacted to the throwback clip in the comments of Roberts’ post, writing, “Just when you think nothing in the world could surprise you… The @GMA team finds this😂😂😂😂😂.”

Fans also loved revisiting Roberts and Champion in the early days on GMA. “I love this! Ms. Roberts – look what an impact you’re making! You are such an inspiration to me!” one fan commented, while another added, “SOOOOOOO GOOOD!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Remember it like it was yesterday!!!”

“This makes me so happy! What a wonderful human being RR is!!!😍,” someone else shared. A different user posted, “Wow love it!!!👏👏👏👏 looking at you all wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Roberts shared the throwback video the same day she and her wife, Amber Laign, celebrated their 20th anniversary of their relationship with a special dinner date. “We appreciate all the well wishes on our anniversary. Who knew a blind date 20 years ago would lead to marital bliss?! 💕,” she captioned Instagram photos from their night out.

The couple met on a blind date in 2005. They went public with their relationship in 2013 and tied the knot 10 years later. Roberts and Laign previously commemorated their milestone anniversary by traveling to Rwanda for the 2025 Giants of Africa Festival earlier this year.

“Wonderful way for the two of us to celebrate 20 years as a couple…it certainly has been an adventure! 💕,” Roberts captioned a July 27 Instagram snap of herself and Laign working on a construction project for the festival.

