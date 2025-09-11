Sound Check! ‘The Runarounds’ Cast Breaks Down the Show’s Biggest Songs (VIDEO)

Morgan Pryor
Comments

The Runarounds

 More

The Runarounds knows when to let the music do the talking, but we had to ask the band for the backstories behind their songs.

Prime Video’s latest teen drama, which comes from Outer Banks boss Jonas Pate, tells the story of a fictional band trying to make it big after high school graduation. Pate consulted the stars themselves when writing it because get this — they’ve been in a real-life band together for years. (In fact, they’re about to embark on a U.S. tour.)

As a result, William Lipton (who plays lead singer Charlie), Jeremy Yun (guitarist Topher), Jesse Golliher (bassist Wyatt), Zendé Murdock (drummer Bez), and Axel Ellis (vocalist and guitarist Neil) wrote every song that’s featured in the series. From poppy love song “Sophia” to the foot-tapping “Funny How the Universe Works,” Lipton says the songs came about one of two ways.

In some cases, the group would read the script and craft a song that fit the story, with some loose guidance from the writers. In one case, they were instructed to simply write a “dance-y pop song.”

'The Runarounds' Cast Teases Future of Every Couple After Season 1
Related

'The Runarounds' Cast Teases Future of Every Couple After Season 1

Some tracks came about before they knew exactly what their characters were going through. “Before we got scripts, we would just try to write something and maybe see if it lands because we didn’t have a whole lot of ideas from the actual story that was going on,” Lipton told TV Insider.

We sat down with the cast to get the full rundown on what went into creating fan-favorite tunes like “Downtown,” “Shoelaces,” and more. The Runarounds girls Lilah Pate, Marley Aliah, and Kelley Pereiragave their input, too.

Which song does the Golliher think is the band’s “magnum opus?” Which one started as a joke? Which one has been dubbed a “‘Mr. Brightside’-adjacent banger” by Lipton? Scroll to the top of the page and watch the video to find out.

The Runarounds, Season 1, Now Streaming, Prime Video

The Runarounds - Amazon Prime Video

The Runarounds where to stream

The Runarounds

Axel Ellis

Jeremy Yun

Jesse Golliher

Kelley Pereira

Lilah Pate

Marley Aliah

William Lipton

Zendé Murdock




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jimmy Kimmel on Charlie Kirk
1
Jimmy Kimmel Urges to Stop ‘Angry Finger-Pointing’ After Charlie Kirk Shooting
BIG BROTHER August 31, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Rachel Reilly. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
2
‘Big Brother’: Rachel Reilly Shares If She Would Be Loyal to Keanu
Charlie Kirk and Matthew Dowd
3
MSNBC Analyst Speaks Out After Getting Fired Over Charlie Kirk Comments
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Finale
4
Stephanie Arcila Getting Onscreen Exit on ‘Fire Country’ — What to Expect From Bode & Gabriela
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
5
Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies at 31 After Being Shot