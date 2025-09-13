The Runarounds crew spent all of Season 1 working tirelessly toward a record deal, and now that they have it, where do they go from here?

“I felt like it might be more interesting if I didn’t have them go to the top instantly,” creator Jonas Pate told The Hollywood Reporter. “You’re gonna be one of those workhorse bands that keeps going, keeps writing great album after great album, and the fanbase will keep acknowledging it until the world has to.”

In that way, Prime Video’s latest YA drama mimics real life. Pate put out a casting call for musically-inclined teens for his other series, Outer Banks, a few years ago. He landed on five boys, and once the group appeared in Outer Banks Season 3, they became a real-life band. Now, a fictionalized take on their lives has made its way to the small screen.

Where we left them in the Season 1 finale, the band is on the verge of making it big time. Has Prime Video given the go-ahead for an encore? Find out everything we know about the status of The Runarounds Season 2 below.

Has The Runarounds been renewed for Season 2?

Since Season 1 dropped on September 1, the streamer hasn’t revealed The Runarounds‘ fate. However, that doesn’t mean that the band’s momentum has come to a complete standstill. Their Minivan Tour kicks off in late September, and more music is in the works.

“I totally anticipate that they’ll release records in between seasons just as a band,” Pate told Black Film and TV. “In fact, they’ve already started writing this record that they want to release before a potential season two.”

“The band would make it without a TV show,” he later told Michael Fairman. “I feel like they would succeed anyway, just because the band’s good.”

But if the show does get renewed, the creator has already revealed that he has big plans. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he has a five-season arc in mind for the band, with eight episodes in each installment. (More details on that below.)

Who is in The Runarounds Season 2 cast?

If Season 2 does happen, the main five guys will likely return: William Lipton as Charlie, Jeremy Yun as Topher, Jesse Golliher as Wyatt, Zendé Murdock as Bez, and Axel Ellis as Neil. Odds are, the band’s managers, Maximo Salas’ Pete and Kelley Pereira‘s Amanda, would appear. We can’t imagine that Lilah Pate and Marley Aliah wouldn’t come back as Sophia and Bender.

What will happen in The Runarounds Season 2?

Pate has already revealed what he has in mind for Season 2. In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said that it would follow the band in a “super crappy van on the regional tour playing colleges and 200 capacity rooms.” The end goal would be landing a slot at a major festival, and it would end with them opening at Bonnaroo.

When TV Insider spoke with the cast, Lipton also gave some insight into what he thinks is in store for Charlie specifically. “I think come Season 2, [Charlie’s] going to have to deal with this major shift and his discovery of his true father,” Lipton teased.

Pate went ahead and gave the plot details all the way through its fifth season. Season 3 would follow the Runarounds on tour in Europe, opening for a more established group. In Season 4, they would be “a headliner with 5,000 capacity rooms and all the pressures and issues with fame.” At that point, the show would be dealing with “how fame exploits and magnifies whatever your weakness is because there’s no guard rails anymore.”

They’d be embarking on their stadium tour in the final season. “The dream is can I legitimately take this all the way and feel like you actually were in the van with them,” Pate said.

