‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Who Lost 200 Pounds Shrieks Wildly After Winning Car

Wheel of Fortune contestant Gabriel Berkowitz has every right to celebrate after he won a car during the Bonus Round. The game show contestant picked unusual letters and knew the puzzle right away.

Berkowitz, from West Hempstead, New York, played against Henry Stevenson III, from Baytown, Texas, and Ramona Van Meter Benson, from Atlanta, Georgia, on September 9. Berkowitz recently lost 200 pounds by running. The contestant continues to run marathons and is training for a full one next year.

He started off the game well as he solved both of the Toss Ups. Berkowitz took a big lead when he landed on $2,500 during the first puzzle. He solved the “In My Closet” crossword — “Sweaters, Robe, Skeletons, Ties” — and put $15,000 in his bank.

Stevenson, a married man who is passionate about golf, landed on the “Year of Fun” wedge for the next puzzle, which put an extra $5,000 in his bank after he solved the puzzle. Berkowitz solved the next puzzle with only five letters on the board, which shocked host Ryan Seacrest. He won a trip to California to go whale-watching and had a total of $29,500.

Berkowitz’s streak continued when he solved all three of the Triple Toss Ups for $10,000. He also solved the last puzzle — “Bring Home The Bacon” — and ended with a total of $45,500. Stevenson left with $9,950. Van Meter Benson, a woman who crochets, didn’t have any money, but the game show gave her $1,000.

Berkowitz advanced to the Bonus Round and chose “What Are You Doing?” He brought his brother, Jake, and best friend, Grace, with him to cheer him on.

The Wheel of Fortune contestant chose unusual letters for his puzzle. After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he picked “J,G,Q, and U.” Berkowitz’s puzzle then looked like “J_URN_L_NG.”

Within seconds, he guessed “Journaling” and was correct. Berkowitz jumped up and down and clapped. Ryan Seacrest revealed that he won a Mazda, and then the contestant spun in a circle and screamed. His brother tackled him, and his best friend hugged him.

As Berkowitz ran over to the car, he shrieked, “Oh my God!” Jake and Grace continued to scream and celebrate with him. He walked away with a grand total of $86,560.

“That was an easily good solve with good ironic letters to pick as well as the vowel, and it pays off. Nice Job, Gabriel,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Like I Said, None Of The Contestants Wants To Pick A J And Q, And Then He Did,” another said.

“What an epic win!!” added a third.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock