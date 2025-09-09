‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Misses $111,000 Win After Ryan Seacrest Scolds Him

Wheel of Fortune is back! The beloved game show returned for its 43rd season on Monday, September, and the premiere episode included host Ryan Seacrest scolding the Bonus Round contestant!

Teacher Alvin Rosales, from San Leandro, California, played against Lauren Davis, from Deer Park, Texas, and Erica Edwards, from Chicago, Illinois. The contestants were the first three to participate in Wheel of Fortune‘s “Year of Fun” season, which includes more giveaways for fans and contestants.

After solving the first toss-up, Davis revealed that her mom was on the game show in 1998. She didn’t win big, but Davis said she walked away with turtle wax, Ricearoni, and fishsticks. “We got so many fishsticks that I never want to eat them again,” she said.

“Understood. The crown jewel of game show prizes,” Ryan Seacrest said.

Educator Rosales appropriately solved the second tossup, “Sophomore Year.” The beginning of the game didn’t go well for him as his opponents guessed the first two puzzles. Because Edwards, a former pro ballet dancer, landed on $3,500 multiple times, she already had $24,500, compared to his $2,000.

However, during the Prize Puzzle round, Rosales, who has had five near-death experiences, landed on the Express Wedge and solved “The Sun is Bright and I’m Feeling All Right.” He won a trip to Australia and put $34,232 in his bank.

Davis, an Elvis lover, put more money in her bank when she solved the first two Triple Tossups. Rosales then solved the last one. Edwards solved the last puzzle, ending with $27,900. Davis left with $5,000 and the prizes her mom won. Rosales was the night’s big winner with $36,232.

For the Bonus Round, he selected “Phrase.” He brought his sister, Gina, with him, who wore a sweatshirt that said “Alvin is a Wheel Good Pick!”

“The sweatshirt made it on TV!” Rosales yelled.

“You don’t have to yell. She’s only five feet away,” Ryan Seacrest scolded.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Rosales chose “M,D,F, and A” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “_ _ND _F A _ _ _ DEAL.”

As the timer counted down, he guessed “Band of a Big Deal,” “Hand of a Big Deal,” and “Pand of a Big Deal.” The puzzle was “Kind of a Big Deal.” Rosales threw his hands on his head and yelled the puzzle. He lost out on an additional $75,000, which would have given him a total of $111,232.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, streaming next day on Peacock and Hulu