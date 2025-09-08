After bidding farewell to Hoda Kotb earlier this year, the fourth hour of Today family is saying goodbye to another show member.

On the Monday, September 8, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, Donna Farizan announced that she’s exiting the show after eight years as a correspondent. “A year ago, I launched a series called ‘Own Your Power,’ where I challenged myself to speak my truth,” she told viewers. “And now, after 12 years with Today, I’m challenging myself to spread my wings beyond the show to see what new and exciting opportunities await me professionally.”

In a prerecorded video package, Farizan reflected on her time with the NBC morning show over the years, from her time as an intern to becoming a fourth hour of Today contributor in 2017. “The time has come to start my next chapter. The unknown can be scary, but it’s also exhilarating, so let’s embrace it,” she said in a letter to herself, which was also shared on Today.com.

“I paved the way for the show to try new mediums, learned to tell stories in my own style, and made new friends along the way,” she continued. “Discomfort is usually a catalyst for growth, so I shouldn’t be afraid to jump. It’s only the part before I take the jump that I fear, but the bigger the leap, the bigger the shift in perspective, and the more resilient I become.”

Farizan noted that she got to shine her light on viewers by “delivering surprises, recognizing those who were on the rise, and celebrating those making their mark on an industry,” adding, “The joy I’ve felt from the people I’ve highlighted gave me the inspiration to visualize my dreams, believe hard work pays off, and maintain my unique energy.”

Farizan went on to thank the fourth hour of Today hosts, past and present, for their mentorship. “The world of TV and content can sometimes feel overwhelming because there is no roadmap, but I am so grateful to have gone to the school of Kathie Lee Gifford, the school of Hoda Kotb, and the school of Jenna Bush Hager, because now, it’s time for me, Donna Farizan, to create my own map,” she gushed.

Calling Today her “home away from home,” Farizan concluded her letter by writing, “Success is a team sport, and this is the team I’ve built. So I’ll take these lessons with me, spread my wings, and remind myself that I can always fly back to say hello.”

Live in Today‘s Studio 1A, Farizan was joined for a final send-off by Bush Hager, her guest cohost, Savannah Guthrie, and several Jenna & Friends staff members. “You will always be part of our family. As you said, this is your home, you are welcome back whenever,” Bush Hager stated. “But we cannot wait to see what the future has in store for you. We know it’s gonna be beautiful.”

Before being gifted with a framed photo collage of people she has “touched” through her Today reports over the years, Farizan gave an emotional goodbye to the show’s viewers.

“You are the one constant of this show. I want to thank you for growing up with me. I will continue to share my voice. I will continue to bet on myself, as I’ll encourage you to do as well. I will continue to entertain with value and provide both light and depth. And I hope you will follow me on my journey because we’re all in this together. This path is sweeter and more fulfilling because of you, and we’ve got a long runway ahead.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC