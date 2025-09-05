Here’s When ‘Big Brother’s Live Feeds Return & What to Expect

The Big Brother live feeds have been down since Thursday (September 4) night, and fans are itching to know why. The live feeds typically go down a few hours before the live eviction and come back up after the West Coast eviction episode. However, they have not come back up yet.

CBS has now shared when the live feeds will be back up, at 9 p.m. ET. However, they also revealed that the next episode of Big Brother Unlocked will offer a sneak peek at the mysterious White Locust Resort. (It airs at 8/7c.)

What is the White Locust Resort? Well, we’re not exactly sure, but The Mastermind gave fans a clue as to what will happen at the resort. He interrupted host Julie Chen Moonves‘ speech on Thursday’s episode to share the news. Although not many details were shared, he did warn, “One houseguest will not make it out of the resort.”

This led fans to believe that one houseguest would be evicted while the feeds are down, leaving only eight left in the game. So, either the new HOH will be crowned and they will evict someone right away, or maybe a competition takes place and whoever loses it goes home.

The details aren’t clear, but if you want to know before Tuesday’s show, be sure to tune in to Big Brother: Unlocked tonight to find out more. Remember, Big Brother is not airing a new episode on Sunday (September 7) due to the VMAs airing on CBS at that time.

Fans will have missed over 24 hours of live feeds by the time they come back up tonight. Anything could have happened. Typically, an HOH has been crowned and nominees have been set by now, so it will be interesting to see the aftermath and what actually went down.

Read fans’ reactions to the feeds being down below.

feeds down for over 24 hours feels like a month long stay at the white locust resort #bb27 pic.twitter.com/iPMDsx4OoM — bbcaitlin (@toolargebrother) September 5, 2025