‘The Price Is Right’ Model Amber Lancaster Shares Rare Look Backstage at Show

Although The Price Is Right has not yet announced a premiere date for the new season, the models are busy at work filming new episodes. Veteran model Amber Lancaster shared a behind-the-scenes look on set, shared secrets about her makeup and hair, and even let her followers in on a secret.

On September 3, she shared a video on her Instagram Story. Lancaster wore a maroon, long-sleeve dress with vertical lines in it. “I’m at The Price Is Right today. Look at how pretty this dress is,” Lancaster said.

“You know what’s crazy? We were just rehearsing. I’ve been on the show for 17 years, and there are still things I have never done. I’m doing something for the first time today. Crazy.” However, she didn’t share what it was that she had never done, but fans will probably see it play out in the new season.

Lancaster then showed off her trailer and the undergarments she wears for her outfits on the game show. The model then left her trailer and brought her followers along with her as she walked backstage. “Now, I’m walking from my trailer to the stage from a secret entrance back here by all this equipment,” she said.



She then turned the camera around when she was inside and showed off the backstage area, which included plants, mattresses, prizes, the famous prize train, and more.

Lancaster then shared a video of herself in her dressing room in a blue robe. Despite the game show having professional hair and makeup people, she likes to do it herself and said it was therapeutic for her. She started doing her own hair and makeup during COVID. They also have catering, but she brings her own food since she doesn’t eat meat.

However, Lancaster does use TPIR‘s wardrobe person. The stylist shops for all of the models and picks up outfits that they like, and then the models do a fitting.

She then shared a photo of herself in her regular clothes and said that she was ready to do it all again on Thursday.

