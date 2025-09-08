HGTV’s Erin Napier Reveals Exciting Family News – Fans React

Erin and Ben Napier are not ready for the summer family time to end, and so the HGTV stars have made an enormous decision that will impact them and the whole family going forward.

Back on July 23, Erin shared a post on her Instagram page, writing, “How do we stop the clock so school never starts back? Anyone else soaking up this time with your kids like raisin bran in whole milk?”

Erin and Ben share two children, daughters, Helen (7) and Mae (4), whom they often share updates about on social media.

In the comments of Erin’s post, several fans recommended homeschooling, with one person sharing, “I homeschooled mine from 4th grade until she left for college. Loved having all that added time together.”

Well, it appears that Erin took the advice to heart because on September 1, she returned to Instagram to reveal that she and Ben will be homeschooling Helen and Mae moving forward.

In a since-deleted post, per EntertainmentNow, Erin shared, “Homeschool was our dream from the day Helen was born, but work was busy, then Mae was born and we just kept saying ‘someday we will.'”

She continued, “After 3 years at an amazing little school, the dream wouldn’t leave me alone and we weren’t ready to let this summer of being together and having fun end. So, here we go. My painting studio became a classical school overnight.”

Erin showed a brief glimpse of the new home classroom in a September 4 gallery post, which shows two wooden desks and chairs, a printer, and a whiteboard on a stand. Another photo showed Susan Wise Bauer’s book The Well-Trained Mind: A Guide to Classical Education, which several commenters said is a great guide to homeschooling.

“Well-Trained Mind book was my gateway to homeschooling,” said one Instagram user. “I was never able to put my son in public school after learning what I learned from that and Last Child in the Woods. He’s a senior now!”

“Love that you are reading Susan Wise Bauer’s book! She is a gifted writer and educator,” wrote another.

“I Love The Well Trained Mind! It helped me so much when we transitioned to homeschool when my oldest was in 1st grade,” another added.

Erin has spoken openly in the past about her daughters’ education and co-runs the organization Osprey, which is about “helping our kids achieve social media-free childhoods until they graduate high school.”

In a July 1 Instagram post, the Home Town Takeover star said, “A school would rue the day I hear an assignment requires a phone or app for my girls. I am more than ready for that conversation, but hopeful we never have to have it. I think a sea change is coming in ed tech.”