‘Today’s Craig Melvin Takes Day off After Attending US Open With Al Roker

Craig Melvin‘s day out with Al Roker was so fun that he took a day off from Today.

Melvin was absent from the NBC morning show on Monday, September 8. The day prior, he and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, joined Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, at the US Open finals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

“What a great afternoon of tennis with @lindsaycz. Was fantastic watching Carlos Alcaraz hoist the @usopen trophy. Love the way he plays,” Melvin captioned pics from the sporting event via Instagram on Sunday, September 7. “A huge thanks to the @usta for their hospitality.”

Czarniak poked fun at her husband in the post’s comments, writing, “Such an incredible match! And yes Melvin was cheering quite loud for Alcaraz afterwards.”

Among Melvin’s US Open pics was a group shot he and Czarniak took with Roker and Roberts. Roker included the snap in his own Instagram slideshow on Sunday. “What an amazing @usopen afternoon watching the #mensfinal in the company of #livinglegend @stansmithonline and recognizing the #75thanniversary of #altheagibson breaking the color barrier at the then US National Championships,” he captioned his post.

On Monday’s third hour of Today, Roker hinted at the reason for Melvin’s absence during an interview with US Open winners Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka. “Carlos, I was there last night, along with my colleague, Craig,” Roker told the tennis star. “In fact, he was so excited and jumping around, he threw his back out. He couldn’t be here.”

Melvin’s absence coincided with his colleague Sheinelle Jones‘ first full day back at Today since the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, earlier this year. Jones made her highly anticipated Today return on Friday, September 5, but left for the weekend after the beginning of that day’s third hour of Today.

Melvin previously took a day off from Today late last month for his kids’ first day of school. He and Czarniak share two kids — son Delano, 11, and daughter Sybil, 8.

“Our ❤️s are full. 6th and 3rd!” Czarniak captioned pics of Delano and Sybil holding first day of school signs via Instagram on August 26. “Can’t wait to see what this year brings for these two. And can’t wait to tell them two of their favorite sports and music icons got engaged while they were in school:).”

Czarniak and Melvin also appeared in a selfie with their children, while the family’s dog, Myles, stood alongside Delano and Sybil in the post’s first slide pic.

