‘Love It or List It’s Page Turner Wows in Bikini During Her Dog’s First-Ever Beach Day

Before beginning work on the new season of Love It or List It, Page Turner celebrated one of her dog Tupac’s firsts via social media.

“Sunday Reset Day!! #TupacEugene had his first trip to the beach and loved the water!” Turner captioned a Monday, September 1, Instagram clip of herself, her adorable pup, and her boyfriend, Mike Hill, enjoying a day at the beach.

“He was so cute & filled with anxiety with all of the people running around – which didn’t make for the most peaceful day 😂😂 but good company, waves & the sun always makes life better 💕💕,” Tuner added. “I hope you all had a beautiful & powerful SONday ❤️. #TupacEugene & I thank you @itsmikehill for a beautiful day 💝.”

In the clip, Turner joked via voiceover that she was “more stressed” than her dog about the beach outing. “But he had fun. He even instinctively started to doggie paddle, so that was fun,” she shared.

At one point, Hill ran into the ocean with Tupac the dog, much to Turner’s hesitation. “I said, ‘Well, let’s see how this goes,’ because last time we ran in, I fell,” she explained. “But we did okay. Paki did okay. But the waves were ferocious today.”

After taking a dip in the sea, Turner soaked up the sun on her beach chair in a bright pink bikini. “It worked out. I didn’t fall, Mikey didn’t have to rescue me, and Tupac had a great first day at the beach,” she said at the end of the clip, noting she and Hill went home after storm clouds began to roll in.

Fans loved the look into Turner’s life off-screen. “I wish my dog would get in the water. Ugh 😩 Btw: caaauuuutttteee bikini 👙,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “Looks like he was having lots of fun and really keeping you moving!”

A different user gushed over Turner and Hill’s relationship, commenting, “Love this 💛& Laughing the same time..😂..you guys @pageturnerunlimited & @itsmikehill look great 2gether💛🖤.#funtimes.”

Turner’s latest Instagram post comes as Love It or List It prepares to begin production on Season 21, which HGTV announced last month will be one of many returning shows airing in 2026. On August 15, the show’s official Instagram page put out a casting call for homeowners in the greater Toronto area to be featured on the show’s upcoming season.

“Our skilled designer and team of experts will transform your current living space into a stylish and functional environment that caters to you and your family’s needs, while our real estate guru is tasked with finding you the home of your dreams,” the page wrote alongside a snap of Turner and her cohost, David Visentin. “If you’re in the GTA and have a design budget of at least $75,000, then apply to be on this exciting series!”

