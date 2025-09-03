‘Ice Road Truckers’ to Return for Season 12 on History Channel After 8-Year Break

Just as summer is coming to an end, the History Channel’s chilliest reality series is coming back to the small screen.

On Wednesday, September 3, it was revealed that Ice Road Truckers will return with brand new episodes this October after eight years off the air. Created, executive produced, and narrated by Thom Beers, the series debuted on the History Channel in 2007 and ran for 11 seasons until going on an indefinite hiatus in 2017.

Season 12 will see the return of stars Todd Dewey and Lisa Kelly, as well as feature a new group of rookie truck drivers. The series will continue to follow the drivers as they face dangerous conditions while working to transport supplies to remote areas across Canada and Alaska.

“From its original series premiere in 2007 to a several years long hiatus, the fearless truckers return like never before to the treacherous terrain of icy roads and frozen lakes in Northern Canada delivering crucial supplies and necessities to isolated communities,” reads a Wednesday press release. “With a winter window shorter than ever and no time to waste, these drivers risk everything to haul in a lifeline of goods while chasing big paydays before the opportunity melts away under their chained tires.”

Kelly originally starred on Seasons 3 through 5 of Ice Road Truckers before returning for Season 7 in 2013. Dewey, for his part, joined the show during Season 7 and continued to appear on the series through Season 11 with Kelly.

“The timing couldn’t be better to bring back a beloved series that once resonated with our viewers for over a decade,” Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for the History Channel, said in a Wednesday press release statement. “We’re pleased to have this new season of Ice Road Truckers be a co-production with our Canadian partners at Corus Entertainment as this season ventures into a new era of storytelling for the series that infuses fresh energy and new challenges while honoring its rich legacy.”

Former cast member Alex Debogorski was the only person to appear on all 11 seasons of the show. Hugh Rowland appeared on Seasons 1 through 8 of the show, while Season 11 also featured Art Burke, Reno Ward, Steph Custance, and Mark Kohaykewych.

The Ice Road Truckers community faced tragedy in 2016, as Darrell Ward — who appeared on Season 6 through 10 — died in a plane crash at the age of 52. Multiple outlets reported at the time that Ward was flying from the Great American Truck Show in Dallas to Missoula, Montana, to film a pilot of a show about the recovery of plane wrecks.

Original Productions and Eagle Vision produce Ice Road Truckers for the History Channel and Corus Entertainment. Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Meredith Prunkard, and Patrick Costello serve as executive producers for Original Productions, while Kyle Irving, Lisa Meeches, and Rebecca Gibson executive produce for Eagle Vision. Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue, and Alex Hicks also serve as executive producers for the History Channel.

Ice Road Truckers, Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 9:30/8:30c, History Channel