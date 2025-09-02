Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ 2025 Schedule: See the Full Lineup

Get your cable knits out of storage because fall is almost here. Freeform is ushering in sweater weather with its 2025 31 Nights of Halloween lineup announcement. As always, it’s a mix of the spooky classics and more tricks and treats.

Some highlights from the lineup are Disney Channel Original Movie classics such as Halloweentown, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, and Twitches and Twitches Too, plus a Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 double feature.

There’s also a Tim Burton marathon planned for October 13 that includes Frankenweenie, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Sleepy Hollow.

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2024 reached 22 million viewers, and Freeform ranked as a Top 5 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (No. 1) and Adults 18-49 (No. 2), according to Nielsen.

The spooky programming begins on Wednesday, October 1, and goes through Halloween. See what the full 2025 lineup includes below.

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2025 Schedule

Wednesday, October 1

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

Thursday, October 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

Friday, October 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Beastly

Saturday, October 4

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

Sunday, October 5

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

Monday, October 6

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Alice Through the Looking Glass

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

Tuesday, October 7

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

Wednesday, October 8

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

Thursday, October 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

Friday, October 10

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disturbia – Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

Saturday, October 11

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

Sunday, October 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Black Cauldron (Disney Animated)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies

11:05 a.m. EDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:40 p.m. EDT / PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

Monday, October 13 – Tim Burton Day!

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tuesday, October 14

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Encanto (Disney Animated)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice – Pop N’ Knowledge

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge

Wednesday, October 15

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

Thursday, October 16

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:20 p.m. EDT / PDT – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, October 17

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 101 Dalmations (1996) (Live Action)

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983)

Saturday, October 18

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Alice Through the Looking Glass

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

Sunday, October 19

7:00 a.m. EDT / PDT – Halloweentown

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

Monday, October 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, October 21

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Pop N’ Knowledge

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

Wednesday, October 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Black Cauldron (Disney Animated)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

Thursday, October 23

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Disturbia

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Friday, October 24

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

Saturday, October 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Translyvania

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Translyvania

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

Sunday, October 26

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Monday, October 27

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

Tuesday, October 28

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 29

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

Thursday, October 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

6:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

Friday, October 31 – HALLOWEEN

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

All programming is subject to change.