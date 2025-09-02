Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ 2025 Schedule: See the Full Lineup
Get your cable knits out of storage because fall is almost here. Freeform is ushering in sweater weather with its 2025 31 Nights of Halloween lineup announcement. As always, it’s a mix of the spooky classics and more tricks and treats.
Some highlights from the lineup are Disney Channel Original Movie classics such as Halloweentown, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, and Twitches and Twitches Too, plus a Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 double feature.
There’s also a Tim Burton marathon planned for October 13 that includes Frankenweenie, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Sleepy Hollow.
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2024 reached 22 million viewers, and Freeform ranked as a Top 5 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (No. 1) and Adults 18-49 (No. 2), according to Nielsen.
The spooky programming begins on Wednesday, October 1, and goes through Halloween. See what the full 2025 lineup includes below.
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2025 Schedule
Wednesday, October 1
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
Thursday, October 2
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
Friday, October 3
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Beastly
Saturday, October 4
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
Sunday, October 5
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too
1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda
Monday, October 6
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Alice Through the Looking Glass
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
Tuesday, October 7
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2
Wednesday, October 8
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
Thursday, October 9
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
Friday, October 10
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disturbia – Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda
Saturday, October 11
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
Sunday, October 12
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Black Cauldron (Disney Animated)
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies
11:05 a.m. EDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:40 p.m. EDT / PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
Monday, October 13 – Tim Burton Day!
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tuesday, October 14
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Encanto (Disney Animated)
4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice – Pop N’ Knowledge
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge
Wednesday, October 15
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
Thursday, October 16
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
8:20 p.m. EDT / PDT – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)
Friday, October 17
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – 101 Dalmations (1996) (Live Action)
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983)
Saturday, October 18
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Alice Through the Looking Glass
12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
Sunday, October 19
7:00 a.m. EDT / PDT – Halloweentown
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
Monday, October 20
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, October 21
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Pop N’ Knowledge
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
Wednesday, October 22
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Black Cauldron (Disney Animated)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2
Thursday, October 23
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Disturbia
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Friday, October 24
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
Saturday, October 25
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies
9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Translyvania
9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Translyvania
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
Sunday, October 26
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
5:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)
9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Monday, October 27
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
Tuesday, October 28
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 29
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
Thursday, October 30
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella
6:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
Friday, October 31 – HALLOWEEN
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
All programming is subject to change.