Graham Greene Dies: ‘Dances With Wolves’ & ‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Was 73

Legendary Indigenous actor Graham Greene has died. The star of Dances With WolvesDie Hard With a VengeanceReservation Dogs, and more was 73 years old.

Greene died in a Toronto hospital on September 1, 2025, after a long illness, according to a statement shared by his agent, Michael Greene (who is not related to the actor) via Deadline. “He was a great man of morals, ethics, and character, and will be eternally missed,” the agent stated. “You are finally free.” No specifications regarding Greene’s long-term illness were made.

Green was a part of the Oneida and was born on the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Canada, in 1952. He’s a second cousin once removed to fellow actor Gary Farmer.

As mentioned above, Greene is best known for playing Kicking Bird, friend and mentor to Kevin Costner‘s character in the 1990 hit film Dances With Wolves. It was a performance for which he was nominated under the category of Actor in a Supporting Role. In addition to the career-defining performance in Dances With Wolves, Greene made his mark in roles on TV and in film.

Graham Greene and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai in 'Reservation Dogs' Season 3

Shane Brown / FX

Among his most recent appearances onscreen was in Sterlin Harjo and FX‘s lauded coming-of-age dramedy, Reservation Dogs, during which he appeared in a recurring capacity during the show’s third and final season.

He also appeared in popular films like 1995’s Die Hard With Vengeance alongside Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, the second installment in the Twilight film franchise, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, and the adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Green Mile. He also featured in the film Wind River and reteamed with Taylor Sheridan on TV in Tulsa King and 1883.

Other notable roles Greene had included parts in L.A. LawNorthern ExposureRunning BravePowwow HighwayMurder, She WroteWhere the Spirit LivesAmerican PlayhouseThe Last of His TribeThunderheartMaverickGrey OwlThe Education of Little TreeSnow DogsInto the WestWolf LakeTransamerica, and A Dark Foe.

Additional projects he was a part of in recent years include EchoLongmireAmerican GodsGoliathMolly’s Game, and even an episode of Riverdale. He also made a brief appearance in The Last of Us Season 1.

Greene leaves behind his wife, Hilary Blackmore, daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene, and grandson Tarlo, per Deadline.

