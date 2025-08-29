[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 Episode 5, “Needfire.”]

Outlander: Blood of My Blood may have put Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy) center stage, but the installment also set up an intriguing mystery as Lord Lovat’s (Tony Curran) seer, Maisri (Katharine O’Donnelly), delivered a prophecy about Julia’s (Hermione Corfield).

Lord Lovat asked Maisri to speak about any visions she’d had about the forthcoming baby, and what she said certainly raised the intrigue surrounding the individual who may or may not have been seen onscreen in the original Outlander. “Two bairn, one after the other. I see a lass, all alone, with dark curls and clear blue eyes,” Maisri said, as she seemingly described baby Claire, whom we know Julia left behind in the 1900s when she accidentally traveled through time.

“I’ve no need of a daughter,” Lord Lovat told the seer, who reassured, “Dinna fash, milord. Her time is still to come.”

When he pushed for more information about the other child, as he believed Julia’s baby belonged to him, she said, “A boy of great importance.”

Of course, viewers know the baby belongs to Julia’s husband Henry (Jeremy Irvine), but as Lord Lovat pressed for more information, the seer denied any belief this boy would be titled, rather, “Greater. A higher purpose, uniting clans for centuries to come. His fate is one that hangs in the balance. What I mean is, when the fate of our nation is in peril, he’ll have his part to play.”

As Lord Lovat asked, “Where does this path end?” She told him, “Ye have in mind thoughts… of the stone of destiny. And ye’re right to press. I see it clearly now… a throne.”

While Lord Lovat interpreted this to mean a king was on the horizon for the Fraser bloodline, we can’t help but interpret Maisri’s vision in a different way.

Although we’re highly curious about the baby that Julia is carrying, there are several details mentioned that seem to align with one other character we know quite well, and that would be none other than Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Obviously, this child Julia carries isn’t a Fraser, and could never be Jamie, but what if Maisri’s vision foretold the prophecy of Jamie and Claire’s epic love story? As Ellen and Brian sealed their fate at Beltane, it was clear they were gearing up for whatever comes next after consummating their relationship.

Perhaps Jamie’s future was envisioned by Maisri amid Julia’s presence, especially as we consider Jamie’s link to Claire brings his family across centuries, as Maisri stated. Their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), conceived in the 18th century and raised in the 20th century, only serves to prove that point.

The mention of a throne could also refer to Jamie’s nickname, King of Men, and allude to his leadership roles in the future. And when the fate of Scotland was in peril, Jamie risked his life to save it on Culloden Moor. Again, while we’re dying to know who Julia’s baby and Claire’s sibling will turn out to be, we can’t help but see Maisri’s vision as a prophecy of Jamie and Claire.

But what do you think? Let us know your theories in the comments section below, and stay tuned to see how the prophecy unfolds as Outlander: Blood of My Blood continues.

