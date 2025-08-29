[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rainmaker Episode 3.]

When Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan) and Sarah Plankmore (Madison Iseman) first found themselves on opposing sides of the central case of The Rainmaker, they agreed not to let their professional lives mix with the personal relationship they had. Best laid plans being what they tend to be, though, that quickly went to the wayside … with some devastating consequences in this week’s new episode.

The segment finds Sarah starting to reap some of the rewards of working for the high-profile Tinley Britt headed by Leo Drummond (John Slattery), including a swanky new apartment fully furnished by the firm. She efforts to share the spoils with Rudy by buying him an expensive power suit, but that goes over like a lead balloon.

For actor Milo Callaghan, the gesture hits Rudy hardest because it’s not something he could do for himself. “A lot of the things that he struggles to speak about are things like money, influence, wealth, and power by birth. And there’s a great commentary on class throughout the show, I think,” he told TV Insider. “So when she buys him the suit, it’s another blow. He has to say out loud that he can’t afford it, and that’s a terrible thing for a guy, I think, to be saying to his girlfriend.”

Madison Iseman added that she didn’t think Sarah meant to offend him with that purchase, explaining, “There’s a world where if they weren’t put in the position that they’re put into, things could look very different. And so I do think by her giving him this suit, that’s all she knows. All she knows is how to be at the top of her game, how to look a certain way, how to present herself, how to speak. And she loves him, and she cares about him, so her giving him this suit, it’s encouragement. It’s, ‘I know your potential.’ Just meet me there.'”

The new suit is just the start of their problems, of course. It’s the old one that really causes them anguish.

During a deposition of a doctor in the Donny Ray case, Rudy reveals that he knows of the doctor’s experience with alcoholism, and Leo comments that he wonders if the man in his suit would approve of his tactic. That signals to Rudy that Sarah has told her bosses about Rudy’s late brother, which is, according to Callaghan, “a big blow” like no other. “His brother is one of the biggest driving forces of all of his decision-making, and so for her to step on that and reveal it for personal gain is, I think, unimaginable for him. It’s crushing,” the actor said.

From there, Sarah’s confronted by Rudy’s mother — who does not appreciate it when she lies to her about Rudy being fired — and her boss. The latter questions whether Sarah really sees herself having a successful future with Rudy.

Later, the two find themselves in the same company studying for the bar exam, and the tension is palpable. When Sarah decides to celebrate after the test is done, Rudy goes home early. Things are bleak between them, and with everything that’s happened now, is there any hope?

For now, Rudy has bigger things to worry about. He gives a ride home to his battered neighbor Kelly Riker (Robyn Cara) and then finds her husband waiting for him in his apartment. Plus, his negligence lawsuit might’ve just turned into a murder case thanks to one unhinged former nurse.

The Rainmaker, Fridays, 10/9c, USA Network