‘Jeopardy!’: See Ken Jennings Goof Off With Contestants in Cute Promo Photos

Brittany Sims
Comments
Jeopardy!/Facebook

Jeopardy! Logo Navy Zip Hoodie

$29.98
Buy Now

It’s all fun and games! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings usually poses with contestants before their time on the game show. Most of them are series with the host and contestant smiling normally for the camera.

However, some of them get a bit goofy. The Jeopardy! social media pages shared the best contestant photos from Season 41.

“10s across the board for Ken and these contestants 👏 📸 #Jeopardy!” the Facebook post was captioned. Fans voted on which ones were the best.

Let us know which one is your favorite in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings, streaming next day on Peacock

Jeopardy! - Season 41 - Show #9334 - Airdate 05/16/25
Jeopardy!/Facebook

Prom Pose

Jeopardy! is going to prom! Ken Jennings and Nick Marino did the classic prom pose for Marino’s May 15 game.

Jennings had his arms around Marino’s waist with his hands clasped together. They both smiled brightly for the camera.

“The prom pose is so good!” an Instagram user said.

“Nick’s picture with Ken is on a digital frame and you never know when it’ll pop up. It’s so fun when it does!” said another.

“Prom photo is 🔝,” a third added.

“@whoiskenjennings a prom night to remember,” a fan wrote.

“I want what they have!” joked a Facebook user.

Jeopardy! - Season 41 - Show #9329 - Airdate 03/09/25
Jeopardy!/Facebook

Fist Bump

Michael Mungin played against Dan Moren and Christen Aragoni on May 8.

Despite his loss, Jennings still gave the contestant a fist bump.

Jeopardy! - Season 41 - Show #9328 - Airdate 03/09/25
Jeopardy!/Facebook

Heart Hands

Michelle Tsai was all about the love during her May 7 game. She and Jennings made a heart with their hands for her official photo.

Tsai wore a crocheted pink sweater vest with a heart cut out in the middle to match the love theme.

“LOVE them so much!” a fan wrote.

 

Jeopardy! - Season 41 - Show #9328 - Airdate 03/07/25
Jeopardy!/Facebook

Trekkies All The Way

Dan Moren and Jennings embraced their Star Trek fanboy side with this photo.

Moren, who won two games in May, did the classic hand pose from the fandom.

The Vulcan salute consists of a raise hand with the palm forward and the thumb extended. The other fingers are parted between the middle and ring finger.

“This one is my fav. ‘Live long and Properous!,’ Spock from Star Trek,” a Facebook fan said.

Jeopardy! - Season 41 - Show #9364 - Airdate 06/27/25
Jeopardy!/Facebook

Buzzer Battle

Janis Raye and Jennings had a buzzer battle in her photo.

Jennings made a goofy face while pretending to hit a fake buzzer. Raye held hers up while wearing a bright red sweater and a smile on her face.

Raye played one game on June 26.

 

 

Jeopardy! - Season 41 - Show #9377 - Airdate 07/18/25
Jeopardy!/Facebook

Now That You Point It Out

Peter Johnston and Jennings gleefully pointed to the camera. They stuck their thumbs up and their pointer fingers out.

Johnston played one game on July 15 on July 15 against super champion, Scott Riccardi.

“@pizzageniusllc legendary pose,” an Instagram user said.

“@pizzageniusllc — you made the carousel! 🤩” wrote another.

Jeopardy! - Season 41 - Show #9311 - Airdate 02/14/25
Jeopardy!/Facebook

Shrug It Off

Did Jade Snelling win a game of Jeopardy!? No, but she got this cool picture with Ken Jennings.

Snelling, an archivist, put her hands out and shrugged her shoulders with the host during her April 14 game.

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
1
‘Big Brother’ Fans Say This Element of Show Has ‘Ruined’ Season 27
Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9
2
‘Y: Marshals’: Brecken Merrill Returning as Tate Dutton — Where’s Monica?
Benjamin Hightower on AGT
3
Who Is Benjamin Hightower? Get to Know ‘AGT’ Contestant
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
4
‘Chicago Med’ Season 11 to Bring Back Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead
Tom Blyth as Billy The Kid in 'Billy the Kid.' Courtesy of MGM+
5
‘Billy the Kid’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date With Epic Teaser Trailer