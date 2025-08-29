Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

Abbott Elementary is taking the faculty out to a ball game as the stars filmed a Season 5 installment at a Philadelphia Phillies game on August 28.

As fans will recall, the event episode was teased at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer when series star and creator Quinta Brunson teased an installment would be filmed at a “live event” and that “Philly sports fans will be very happy.” After theorizing potential avenues for the show to explore, such as an Eagles game, a Flyers game, and even a Phillies game, the guessing game has finally come to a close.

Filmed at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the stars got in on the game-time fun, as teased across the Phillies mascot, Phillie Phanatic’s social media page. Along with posing for a group photo, it appears that star Lisa Ann Walter threw out a first pitch a few days prior to the episode’s filming date, and Brunson was seen posing with left fielder Kyle Schwarber above.

The group image offers insight into who is attending the game, as Brunson, Walter, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Matthew Law, and William Stanford Davis were all on site for the occasion. While fans will have to wait a little longer to uncover more about the episode itself, Brunson previously teased that viewers won’t have to wait too long, as it is one of the earlier installments in the Season 5 lineup.

In celebration of the show’s participation at a Phillies Game, MLB Studios shared a quote which states, “As big fans of the series, MLB Studios initiated outreach to Warner Brothers and subsequently the Phillies to get the shooting process started. Collaboration between MLB Studios, the Phillies, and the show commenced to shoot a bottle episode on location at a Phillies game, with a goal of ensuring authenticity and access to the field.”

Needless to say, fans are in for an immersive experience when they tune into this exciting installment. Stay tuned for more on Abbott Elementary‘s fifth season as we approach its October debut, and let us know what you think of the show’s crossover with the Phillies in the comments section below.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8:30/7:30, ABC