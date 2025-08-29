When Dancing With the Stars began in 2005, host Tom Bergeron was the calming father figure eagerly holding the microphone — and always ready to crack jokes with the nervous celebs and their pro partners who had just left it all out on the dance floor. After 15 years of A+ banter and gracefully surviving live TV fiascoes, Bergeron was let go from his contract by ABC. The decision came after the Emmy winner publicly denounced the series for casting former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.

But now Bergeron is ready to put the past behind him. In an interview with TV Guide Magazine, the onscreen favorite discusses his Dancing legacy and what could bring him back into the ballroom.

Looking back, when did you first know how big the show would be?

Tom Bergeron: I got over my hesitancy to [host] it when I saw the DVD of the British show. That won me over quickly, but the realization wasn’t really until Season 2 that “Holy crap, this is a hit!”



What do you recall from hosting Season 1? Dancing must’ve felt different for you.

It was, and to be honest, I was finding my tone throughout. I don’t think my hosting hit the mark until Season 2, when we got rid of scripted stuff and the producers gave me enough rope to hang myself. I said to them, “It’s a live show — let me respond genuinely. Sometimes that’ll be with sarcasm, or with warmth. But let’s make it organic, because that’s what a live show is at its best.” And it provided, for me, an incredible playground where I would be very protective, always, of the couples. But everything else: the spray tans, the goofy trophy, the irritable judges — all of that was fair game to poke fun at.

Why do you think DWTS has resonated with fans for so long?

There are just so many layers to it. It was reminiscent of the variety shows that I grew up watching. It has a modern-day reality show element. It showcased incredible artistry with the pro dancers and varying levels of ineptitude with the stars. There was a lot going on if you enjoyed big productions.

What are some of the defining onscreen moments of the show to you?

The first one that anybody mentions to me is Marie Osmond fainting [in Season 5]. But there were pleasant surprises, like Jerry Springer [in Season 3], who turned out to be the sweetest — he did the show to learn how to waltz for his daughter’s wedding. [In Season 11], Florence Henderson and I had a friendship. After she competed, she’d come back and we’d go drinking. Boy, did she have stories.

You used to throw midseason parties for the cast. What did those look like?

At the heyday of the show, [I wanted] the different departments to mingle. A show that big, you could go through an entire season and not know people. So that was the basis. The benefit was that, post-party, I’d hear stories of hangovers and hookups.

But there was one time, I must admit, I partied a little too hardy, and another staff member and I were walking down the stairs. I was meeting my driver to take me home, and I realized, “Oh my God, I’m sh-t-faced.” And the paparazzi was at the bottom of the stairs. And thankfully, whoever the coworker was, tripped and fell down the stairs. and all the cameras turned to him. I think it ended up on TMZ. I got off easy. [Laughs.]

Your time on the show was cut short in 2020. Now that it’s been five years, how do you feel about it?

The truth of it is, my plan was to leave after Season 30. As circumstances played out, I left two seasons before. But those seasons were during COVID, so what would’ve been my last two—I would’ve hated them. Everything I loved about the show, the camaraderie, hanging out—none of that would’ve been available. I’m glad it didn’t end that way. And not surprisingly, the showrunner that I locked horns with didn’t last much longer anyway.

You were host when Alfonso Ribeiro won in Season 19. What has your relationship been like now that he’s succeeded you?

I’m a big Alfonso advocate. When I decided to leave America’s Funniest Videos, I [told] ABC, “This is the guy who should follow me.” He had just come off the win. He’s the perfect family-friendly host. We’ve stayed good friends.

Would you, if asked, ever return to the ballroom — for, say, a milestone season?

Conrad Green, who’s the showrunner now, was my first showrunner. When the show hit its 500th episode, he [asked], “Would you come and sit in the audience?” And I said, “No, I’d get too fidgety.” But we had lunch six weeks ago [prior to this interview], and I presented to him a scenario in which I would come back for one night.

It’s good to hear the door isn’t closed.

I’m going full Ringo: peace and love. I have great fondness for the impact that DWTS had on my career and the friendships that resulted.

