[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2.]

My Life with the Walter Boys leaves many things up in the air in its Season 2 finale.

Just as Alex (Ashby Gentry) overhears Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) confess her love for Cole (Noah LaLonde), despite the fact that she already said those three little words to Alex, they’re interrupted by sirens and flashing lights. An ambulance rolls up to the Walters’ door, and when Will (Johnny Link) approaches, he says, “It’s Dad.” Cue credits.

George Walter (Marc Blucas) hasn’t had it easy this season. While his sons have been dealing with their love triangle with Jackie and other teenage woes, he’s been trying to save the family’s ranch from financial ruin. His first plan was to work with Will on turning the property into a tourist destination, but the people of Silver Falls weren’t so keen on the idea.

When Jackie’s uncle Richard (Alex Quijano) steamrolls the project, they face a few other hurdles before George decides to shut it down. As an alternative, he discovers a grapevine on the ranch, recalling that one of his ancestors had made wine on the property during Prohibition. He’s going to lease the land to a winery and get some fast cash. Things are looking up!

It turns out, they really aren’t. Season 2 offers clues here and there that George’s health isn’t great. He’s seen out of breath and rubbing his chest in discomfort. Odds are, George has a heart attack in the final episode, but we won’t know for sure until Season 3 drops.

Thankfully, it’s already in production, so we won’t have to wait too long! But have the Walter Boys books already revealed his fate?

Long story short: no. Even though Season 1 followed the events of author Ali Novak’s book of the same name, Season 2 went mostly off book. Novak didn’t publish its sequel, My Return to the Walter Boys, until April 2025. Filming for Season 2 began almost a full year before it came out. George is fully healthy throughout My Return to the Walter Boys, so Season 3 is entering uncharted territory.

Will the show really kill George off after having Jackie’s entire family die before the start of Season 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

My Life with the Walter Boys, Season 2, Streaming Now, Netflix