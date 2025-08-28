Dexter: Resurrection is now in the home stretch, with just two episodes remaining of the first season. The show is expected to return for a second bow, but this one will be a hard act to follow, considering all of the new lore that’s been dropped in it.

The series, the third offshoot of Dexter after sequel series Dexter: New Blood and the gone-too-soon prequel Dexter: Original Sin, brought in a bevy of new baddies for our antihero to both befriend and butcher. Throughout the season, we’ve gotten to know them in some intriguing and often terrifying ways while Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has been busy picking them off, one by one.

Ronald “Red” Schmidt (Marc Menchaca) a.k.a. the Dark Passenger targeted rideshare drivers and used a hoodie with a special lighting device to conceal his identity from cameras, preferring to behead his victims in retaliation for his taxi driver father’s financial ruination.

Lowell a.k.a. the Tattoo Collector (Neil Patrick Harris) was an anesthesiologist by day and a predator by night, hunting down victims with tattoos he obsessed over so he could skin them and keep the artwork in his own collection.

Mia LaPierre a.k.a. Lady Vengeance (Krysten Ritter) hated her media-given moniker and the assumption that she was only after sexual predators, savoring in her kills just as much as she did her vintage wines.

Gareth a.k.a. the Gemini Killer (David Dastmalchian) was actually a twin who loved being the FBI’s most wanted after killing so many pairs of people with his brother.

Al Jolly a.k.a. Rapunzel (Eric Stonestreet) is your average mid-Western family man who used his cheery demeanor to disarm his ponytailed victims and choke them to death before collecting their hair as souvenirs.

Last but not least, we have the as-yet-unidentified New York Ripper, who used a manhole hook to strike his victims and, despite his retirement, likes to taunt the loved ones of the people he killed.

So all of their personalities and modus operandi have been different, and the one thing they’ve had in common — aside from some of them belonging to Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage) little club — is that they’ve awakened Dexter’s own “dark passenger.”

Of the newcomers to the Dexter serial killer hall of fame, which one has been your favorite from Dexter: Resurrection? Weigh in on the poll below and hit the comments to tell us why!

