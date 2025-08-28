All-Star ‘Thursday Murder Club,’ a Vulcanized Enterprise, ‘Walter Boys’ Love Triangle, Hoop Dreams Overseas

Giles Keyte / Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club

Movie Premiere

Retired? Yes. Tired? Never. Such is the delightful vibe generated by old pros and Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley, joined by former Bond hero Pierce Brosnan and the great character actress Celia Imrie (The Diplomat, Better Things, and so many more) in a thoroughly entertaining British mystery-comedy directed by Chris Columbus and based on Richard Osman‘s series of novels. (Let’s hope there will be more.) Mirren, once the groundbreaking star of the peerless procedural Prime Suspect, is Elizabeth, the ringleader of the titular club that gathers on Thursdays at their remarkably posh retirement castle to peruse cold-case files for fun. (They’re like the Only Murders in the Building trio minus the podcast.) Elizabeth, who hints at a past in government espionage, is joined by psychiatrist Ibrahim (Kingsley) and former union activist Ron (Brosnan)—and as the film begins, they recruit former nurse and recently widowed Joyce (Imrie) into their circle for her medical expertise. As the genre demands, fresh murders connected to the home propel the quartet into investigating on their own—much to the consternation of DCI Chris Hudson (an amusing Daniel Mays) and the delight of his lackey, constable Donna de Freitas (Naomi Ackie). David Tennant chews the scenery as a villainous landlord, and Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis brings generational warmth as Ron’s loyal son Jason, an ex-boxer who’s found a new career in reality TV. Jason adores these curious coots, and so will you.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Once you go Vulcan, there’s no going back. Or so it would seem when Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), security chief La’An (Christina Chong), and nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) undergo a sort of temporary genetic Vulcanization to pass as Vulcans on an away mission. The transformation is so complete that they even begin regarding the half-human Spock (Ethan Peck) as a lesser being. Which complicates matters when they return to the Enterprise and decide that becoming human again would be “illogical.” It’s another clever outing for the Trek spinoff, with enjoyable guest appearances by Paul Wesley as the pre-Enterprise Kirk and Patton Oswalt as an actual Vulcan who shares an intriguing past with First Officer Una (Rebecca Romijn).

My Life with the Walter Boys

Season Premiere

The second season of the romantic YA drama picks up with orphaned Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) returning to live with the Walter family in Silver Falls, Colorado, after a summer in New York City, where she’s been processing her complicated feelings. She’s torn between two of the Walter brothers: bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry), who declared his love for her, and ex-jock Cole (Noah LaLonde), who impulsively kissed her. With Alex now training for the rodeo, and Cole moving forward as well, where does Jackie fit in, and with whom?

Imported (streaming on Hulu): From Andscape, a sports documentary (part of the &360 anthology series) profiles professional American basketball players who sought fame and fortune on courts far outside our borders. Directed by Fix Olajide, Imported follows these athletes as they adjust to new cultures and discover that sports is a universal language. Among the players featured: Mike Creppy, Jr. (also a producer of the film), James Gist, Edgar Sosa and Lindsey Pulliam.

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story (streaming on AMC+): Nadia Parkes stars in a six-part docudrama (launching with two episodes) as Chloe, a British model whose dream photo shoot in Milan, Italy becomes a nightmare when she’s drugged and kidnapped. After she manages to escape, the media suspect she faked the kidnapping to become famous.

(streaming on AMC+): Nadia Parkes stars in a six-part docudrama (launching with two episodes) as Chloe, a British model whose dream photo shoot in Milan, Italy becomes a nightmare when she’s drugged and kidnapped. After she manages to escape, the media suspect she faked the kidnapping to become famous. Crossroad Springs (streaming on Pure Flix ): A family drama brings siblings Janet (Emily Alatalo), an ER doctor, and pastor brother James (Jonathan Stoddard) back to their hometown to care for their ailing father (Shaun Johnston) after a fall. Turns out home is where the heart is. The series begins airing Saturday on the Great American Family network.

(streaming on ): A family drama brings siblings Janet (Emily Alatalo), an ER doctor, and pastor brother James (Jonathan Stoddard) back to their hometown to care for their ailing father (Shaun Johnston) after a fall. Turns out home is where the heart is. The series begins airing Saturday on the Great American Family network. Live Life (streaming on Viaplay): The poignant Swedish drama returns for a second season, starring Hanna Ardéhn as Nora, a young woman determined to make the most of life while battling cancer. Launching with four episodes, with four more dropping September 4.