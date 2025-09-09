‘Baked With Love: Holiday’: Tamera Mowry-Housely Teases Family-Focused Hallmark Competition Series

Last year, Hallmark fave Tamera Mowry-Housely served up a romance with a handsome baker (Carlo Marks) in the Hallmark movie Scouting for Christmas. Now, she’s turning up the heat on 10 teams of home chefs for the network’s new seasonally themed competition as they vie for a $50,000 prize.

In each episode of Baked With Love: Holiday, Mowry-Housely will put the contestants through good-natured challenges designed to put festive twists on their family recipes, then offer fresh takes on the goodies with her fellow judges, renowned Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh (MasterChef: The Professionals) and New York Times cooking expert Vaughn Vreeland. But even with so much on her plate, Mowry-Housely still made time to dish out the deets on this sweet Holiday treat.

Here, she gives us a sneak peek into the series.

First off, how is your baking? From your book, You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir About Life, Wine, and Cookies, we know you love cookies.

Tamera Mowry-Housely: I love to bake! According to my family, I’m really good. [Laughs] My favorites to bake are peach cobbler, cookies, cupcakes, sweet potato pie, and apple pie.

How would you describe these amateur cooks? Are they all couples?

They are just the sweetest. Most of them are home bakers, which was really inspiring. What I love about this show is the different pairings — you have mother and daughter, father and son, and couples. It was awesome to witness how they all worked together. You can definitely see so much love between the teams.

Different cultures celebrate holidays in their own way. What dishes or recipes were you excited to try for the first time?

My favorite cultural cuisine is Italian. So, I was really excited to try and see those.

What are the judges like? Since it’s Hallmark, we’re guessing nobody goes in on anyone for burning tartlets?

Oh, they were just lovely. Very precise, detailed, honest, constructive, but kind. Oh, and hilarious! [Laughs]

Without spoiling it, what was the biggest surprise of the season?

From the first episode to the end, there wasn’t a clear winner. The stakes from challenge to challenge were high.

Were there any tricks or tips that you stole from the contestants for your holiday baking plans?

I actually stole an entire recipe of pecan cookies. [Laughs] Just kidding. I asked the beautiful bakers and they gave it to me. I can’t wait to bake them.

Baked With Love: Holiday, Series Premiere, October 2025, Hallmark