Can Boston Blue bring viewers back to CBS for Friday-night dinners? Cocreators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier didn’t plan for their series about a cop relocating to Boston to be near his son to become a Blue Bloods spinoff, but they jumped at the chance to make it one when opportunity knocked during development.

Only a few tweaks were needed to insert Danny Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg‘s tough New York detective, into the world. After fruitlessly trying to keep Blue Bloods from cancellation, Wahlberg says, “When the opportunity came to expand the universe, thought I felt the weight of expectations, I couldn’t say no to carrying on that legacy.”

When the series opens, Danny has transferred to the Boston PD after his son Sean (Reacher‘s Mika Amonson, replacing Blue Bloods‘ Andrew Terraciano) has a crisis at the BPD academy. The Silvers, a close-knit law enforcement-filled family, befriend the homesick Sean, whom their son Jonah (black-ish‘s Marcus Scribner) met during police training, inviting him over for dinner. Sonnier admits that the family is inspired by the Reagans, “who are all about faith, family and tradition,” but with one twist. “Like my family,” he adds, “the Silvers are Jewish and multiracial.”

Their weekly get-together is a Friday night Shabbat meal. At the table: widowed DA Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Jonah, Mae’s police superintendent stepdaughter Sarah (Maggie Lawson), her detective daughter Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) — Danny’s partner — and her father, a Baptist reverend (Ernie Hudson).

“We will understand what brings Danny to Boston and how important it,” says Wahlberg, “and why that’s enough reason for him to stay. Finding out that his son is close to a family that is very reminiscent of his own, while they have their own faith and tradition, does create a sort of safe place for to get what he’s missing. It’s a very emotional end of the first episode,” he adds.

“This show is full of heart,” says Martin-Green, who admits she had never seen Blue Bloods. “The franchise is built on family, loyalty, and law enforcement, and I want to do the character and the story justice. We want to make sure families who watch really connect with us.”

Helping that connection is the relationship between Danny and his new partner Lena, who is a respected member of the Boston force. “She is brilliant at what she does, but she also has a joy to her,” Martin-Green says.

Their connection “starts with an investigation that Lena’s working on, and Danny is allowed to help her due to the circumstance,” shares Wahlberg. “It’s a phenomenal partnership, partially because they are both detectives from police families and it develops pretty quickly. They have this common thread where they can actually help each other and give each other perspective.”

Blue Blood fans can expect more Reagans to show up on the new show. First up is ADA Erin (Bridget Moynahan). She’ll get to the meet “the wonderful cast,” says Wahlberg. “What a blessing to have Erin,” Martin-Green adds.

“Just like the Reagans, the Silvers have to balance our family dynamic with our professional dynamic,” affirms Martin-Green. “How do we make sure we’re staying true to the job, while also staying true to each other? That’s what makes the story so exciting and, I think thrilling.”

Boston Blue, Series Premiere, Friday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS