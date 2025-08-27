‘Platonic’s’ Luke Macfarlane Wants ‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance After Fumbling First Try

What is… Luke Macfarlane wants a second chance? Macfarlane’s character, Charlie, appeared on Jeopardy! in a storyline in the latest episode of Platonic. But, he didn’t do so hot once he got in front of host Ken Jennings. Now the actor is addressing whether he would actually want to appear on the game show in real life.

Platonic, which premiered in May 2023 on Apple TV+, follows the lives of Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne), who have been best friends since childhood. Macfarlane plays Sylvia’s husband. In the latest episode, Will moves in with Sylvia and Charlie and the two men go on a wild night out after Charlie’s Jeopardy! nightmare.

So would Macfarlane like to appear on the iconic game show for real now he has had a taste of it?

“Here’s the truth, I was asked to do Celebrity Jeopardy! I agreed to do it, but then at the last minute, my schedule changed and I couldn’t do it. I think I would do relatively well on Celebrity Jeopardy!,” he told Us Weekly.

However, Macfarlane claimed that Celebrity Jeopardy! is not “real Jeopardy!” “Celebrity Jeopardy! is a little bit watered down for the celebrity. So I think I [would] do pretty well. I watch real Jeopardy!,” Macfarlane said. “And I always do pretty well on final Jeopardy because I can take the song time to come up with the answers. But the rapid fire that is tough.”

Macfarlane said that he gave the producers some suggestions on how the scene should go since he is a big fan of it. “I was like, ‘I think it would actually make more sense if we kind of did it just the way the show works.’ But I love the show,” he told the outlet.

In Season 2, episode five, which dropped on Wednesday, August 27, Charlie froze up once the cameras were on him. Fans didn’t get to see him win big on the game show, but they will get to follow him through his midlife crisis this season.

The Platonic star also froze when he got to meet Ken Jennings. “I was a huge fan of Ken Jennings. Most of my preparation was, ‘Don’t be a complete nerd in front of Ken Jennings.’ What a cool dude. He was just bright, funny, and awesome,” Macfarlane said.

He told Decider, “Meeting Ken Jennings was not disappointing at all! The guy is bright, shiny, brilliant, funny, and kind. I was definitely starstruck meeting him. He was great.”

Platonic, Wednesdays, Apple TV+

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings