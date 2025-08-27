Bruce Willis Lives in Separate Home Away From Family Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Bruce and Emma Willis
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center

Bruce Willis is no longer living with wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters, Mabel 13, and Evelyn, 11, amid his dementia diagnosis. During her ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Emma revealed that she moved her husband into a second home so that he can get around-the-clock care.

She said it was “one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make” since Bruce’s received his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in 2023. Emma revealed that she visits her husband for breakfast and dinner every day in his one-story home.

However, she has been open with Mabel and Evelyn about what their dad is going through and said she told them “pretty quickly” about the actor’s condition. “I’ve always been very open with the girls,” Emma confirmed. “I never wanted them to think he wasn’t paying attention to them. It was relief, like, ‘OK, now we get it. Now we understand truly what’s happening.”

Still, she admittedly started isolating the family from others and stopped hosting her daughters’ friends at their home. “I didn’t know if parents would feel comfortable leaving their kid at our home,” Emma explained. “I isolated our whole family, and that was by design. That was a hard time.”

How Bruce Willis Reacted When He Received His Dementia Diagnosis
Related

How Bruce Willis Reacted When He Received His Dementia Diagnosis

While the former model confirmed that her husband is in good physical help, she added, “It’s just his brain that’s failing him. The language is going, and, you know, we’ve learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different, a different way.”

She also said there are moments when the old Bruce comes out, but they don’t last. “Sometimes you’ll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk. I just get transported,” Emma recalled. “And it’s just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes.”

Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
1
‘Big Brother’ Fans Say This Element of Show Has ‘Ruined’ Season 27
Jared Padalecki Jensen Ackles Supernatural Season 15 Episode 15 Sam Dean Winchester
2
‘Supernatural’ Boss Details Scrapped Finale Storyline With Sam & Dean
Benjamin Hightower on AGT
3
Who Is Benjamin Hightower? Get to Know ‘AGT’ Contestant
Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9
4
‘Y: Marshals’: Brecken Merrill Returning as Tate Dutton — Where’s Monica?
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
5
‘Chicago Med’ Season 11 to Bring Back Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead