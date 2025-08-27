Bruce Willis is no longer living with wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters, Mabel 13, and Evelyn, 11, amid his dementia diagnosis. During her ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Emma revealed that she moved her husband into a second home so that he can get around-the-clock care.

She said it was “one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make” since Bruce’s received his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in 2023. Emma revealed that she visits her husband for breakfast and dinner every day in his one-story home.

However, she has been open with Mabel and Evelyn about what their dad is going through and said she told them “pretty quickly” about the actor’s condition. “I’ve always been very open with the girls,” Emma confirmed. “I never wanted them to think he wasn’t paying attention to them. It was relief, like, ‘OK, now we get it. Now we understand truly what’s happening.”

Still, she admittedly started isolating the family from others and stopped hosting her daughters’ friends at their home. “I didn’t know if parents would feel comfortable leaving their kid at our home,” Emma explained. “I isolated our whole family, and that was by design. That was a hard time.”

While the former model confirmed that her husband is in good physical help, she added, “It’s just his brain that’s failing him. The language is going, and, you know, we’ve learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different, a different way.”

She also said there are moments when the old Bruce comes out, but they don’t last. “Sometimes you’ll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk. I just get transported,” Emma recalled. “And it’s just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes.”