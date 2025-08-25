Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 may not premiere until October, but fans are already getting a peek into the action on the horizon, particularly when it comes to Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan).

In a new tease from series co-creator Steven Molaro, it appears that Georgie is in for some rough-and-tumble moments ahead as he posted a picture of a bruised and beaten-up Georgie on Instagram. Filming for the series’ second season commenced in early August, as taping in front of a live studio audience resumed for the latest chapter.

Since then, glimpses at Season 2 of CBS’s Young Sheldon spinoff have been sparing, but Molaro’s tease is the most revealing sneak peek to date. “Is it real? Makeup? 👁️👊🤷‍♂️ Not everyone can make a black eye look this good,” Molaro captioned the black-and-white photo of Jordan in character. Only time will tell what this means for Georgie onscreen, but our minds are already racing with possibilities and theories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stevemolaro (@stevemolaro)

As fans will recall, Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage concluded with Georgie taking over father-in-law Jim’s (Will Sasso) tire business with associate and frenemy Reuben (Jessie Prez). But the installment also hinted at some room for potential marriage strains as Mandy (Emily Osment) worked alongside her ex, Scott (Christopher Gorham).

Could Georgie’s beat-up look be the result of a fight with either Reuben or Scott? We’re dying to find out. But the tease could also be a misdirect. Perhaps Georgie wound up in this situation due to an accident out of anyone’s control. Molaro did post a few photos of Jordan alongside costars Osment and Perez sitting in a pick-up truck. “Truck times,” Molaro captioned them.

What do you think will happen? Let us know your theories in the comments section, and stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as Season 2 takes shape at CBS.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, CBS