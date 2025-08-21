Sister Wives is returning for an explosive 20th season! TLC confirmed the news on Thursday, August 21, and also released the first trailer for what’s to come.

Season 19 featured Kody Brown and Robyn Brown navigating their new normal after Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown‘s splits from the family patriarch. What’s coming next? Scroll down for everything we know.

When does Season 20 of Sister Wives premiere?

The show returns on Sunday, September 28, at 10/9c. Season 19 also premiered in September (2024) and aired for 20 episodes all the way until February 2. The episode count for Season 20 has not been confirmed.

“The Browns are back and more emotionally raw than ever,” TLC revealed in a press release. “In the wake of multiple breakups, the family faces major turning points.”

Who is in the Sister Wives Season 20 cast?

The major players are all expected to return: Kody, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn.

“Meri dips her toe into dating with an awkward but promising speed dating event, while Janelle takes steps toward a spiritual divorce after a freeing trip to New Orleans,” TLC’s description said. “Christine and [husband] David [Woolley] are settling into married life, but Christine is shaken when her kids begin moving to North Carolina near Janelle, sparking jealousy and hurt.”

As for Kody, he “continues to struggle with the aftermath of his fractured family” and “wants to move again and start fresh” due to being “haunted by painful memories in the home he shared with Robyn.”

“In an effort to make peace, Kody meets one-on-one with his ex-wives to offer long overdue apologies,” the synopsis added. “Meanwhile, Robyn clings to her belief in plural marriage, even as Kody questions its future and entertains attention from a woman online asking to be his new wife.”

Is there a Sister Wives Season 20 trailer?

Yes, TLC also released the trailer with the premiere date announcement. In a scene from Meri’s first speed dating experience, she tells a potential suitor, “My love language is physical touch,” and she admits in a confessional, “He’s handsome, so there’s that.”

Over a meal, Christine tells David, “You and Kody could hang out,” to which he replies, “No,” and she laughs. It looks like the meet up does happen, though, as the footage then cuts to Kody and David racing cars together.

Meanwhile, Janelle declares, “I think I need to get out,” and is seen partying it up in New Orleans with friends. She and Meri have a video call where she says, “We talked about the spiritual divorce and I think I’m ready.” Meri assures her, “I love that you’re doing this, Janelle.”

In Kody and Robyn’s house, he reveals, “I got another one of those emails from some woman asking to sort of get to know us for the purpose of joining the family.” There’s also more drama over the family’s Coyote Pass property.

“This is bulls**t,” Robyn says. “I’m not selling this land until everything is perfectly fair and we do this the right way. There’s been more effort into creating pain and hurting each other. It makes me angry.”

Christine, Janelle, and Meri also all react to Kody asking to see them for a closure conversation, and clips from his individual dinners with each of them are shown. Check out the full trailer above.

Sister Wives, Season 20 Premiere, Sunday, September 28, 10/9c, TLC