In recent episodes of the TLC reality show Sister Wives, Kody Brown has discussed his estrangement from his adult children. And it doesn’t sound like his relationship with Maddie Brush, one of his kids with his ex-wife, Janelle Brown, has gotten any better. On Instagram on Friday, October 10, Maddie accused Kody and Robyn Brown, his sole remaining wife, of lying.

In one Instagram Stories slide, for example, Maddie shared a post saying that an underrated life skill is pausing to decide whether something is worth your energy. “Your dad saying lies about you for the entire world to hear teaches it to you REAL QUICK,” she added in the caption.

And in a fan Q&A in her Stories, the reality star — who has four kids with her husband, Caleb Brush — said she was “not sure” whether she’d be open to reconciling with Kody. “I think I would need more than he could give,” she mused. “I am not sure I want to welcome the storm that is Kody & Robyn into my life. From day to day, the life of the Brush family is very quiet and easy. I like that.”

She also said she sees a “professional therapist” on and off to deal with the drama with her dad. “I have benefited a lot from this,” she said. “I think anyone comes from complex family dynamics could benefit from it.”

In another slide, Maddie responded to a fan asking whether Robyn, the fourth woman to marry Kody, had made any attempts to reach out to her. “Robyn is a liar! The end,” Maddie said. “If her mouth is moving she is manipulating in such a calculated way that you will not know up from down. Truly she is a liar to an extent I have yet to see replicated. Just my own personal opinion, take it or leave it.”

Maddie also offered her thoughts on Meri Brown, who was the first of Kody’s wives, after a fan asked about rumors of Meri being mean to the Brown kids. “Meri was hard,” she said. “As an adult, I look back and see that I think a lot of who she is, is due to her own hurt, which I do believe Kody did contribute [to]. I believe Meri is on her own healing journey. She was extremely harsh. She will never be allowed in my [children’s] life. Though I forgive her.”

In an episode of Sister Wives airing in October 2024, Kody complained about Maddie to Robyn. “You saw Madison take her kids and scuttle them away from me,” he said, per People. “She never told me she was pregnant. She never told me she was going to have a baby.”

Kody also claimed in that episode that Maddie told Janelle that he said he never loved her, and he said that every time he and Maddie spoke, Maddie “[spread] gossip … to the rest of the family.”

But Janelle, who was the second of Kody’s wives, gave a different take in a confessional. “The only thing the kids are upset with him [about] is the way he has treated his family, the way he has completely like ditched out,” she said. “And really, Maddie doesn’t have any contact with him. She is very protective of her children. Kody has not been there since Evie was born, and Evie is 3½.”

