Judge Frank Caprio Dies: Beloved Reality TV Judge Was 88

Judge Frank Caprio, known for his reality TV show Caught in Providence and nicknamed “The Nicest Judge in the World,” died of pancreatic cancer at age 88. Caprio rose to prominence through viral social media clips in which he showed mercy and kindness to those who appeared before him in court, earning millions of fans online.

His official Instagram account posted news of his passing on August 20:

“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” read the post.

“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

Known for his compassion, Caprio treated each person who entered his courtroom with dignity, often blending humor with fairness in his rulings. His conduct earned him the nickname “The Nicest Judge in the World” and attracted millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, where viewers regularly tuned in to watch his court proceedings.

His cancer diagnosis was first revealed in an Instagram video on December 6, 2023, in a post captioned. “SAY A PRAYER… Your help will give me the strength to fight this health battle.” In the video, he said: “Quite recently, I was not feeling well and received a medical examination, and the report was not a good one. And so I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer.”

Caprio further stated: “I know this is a long road, and I’m fully prepared to fight as hard as I can.”

Caught in Providence earned four Daytime Emmy nominations, including three for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program. Caprio was also nominated for Outstanding Daytime Personality.

The judge is survived by his wife, five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.