David Archuleta Shares Where He Stands With David Cook 17 Years After ‘American Idol’ Loss

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

It’s been 17 years since American Idol‘s “battle of the Davids” captivated America.

David Archuleta and David Cook famously competed against each other in Season 7 of American Idol, becoming the season’s top two contestants. When the season’s high-stakes finale aired in May 2008, 31.7 million people tuned in (per the Los Angeles Times), and it ended with Cook ultimately emerging victorious.

In an interview with People published on Tuesday, August 19, Archuleta revealed that he and Cook have remained friends in the years since his American Idol loss. “I do not [keep in touch with Cook] as often now that I live in L.A.,” he told the outlet, noting that he used to live near Cook in Nashville. “I saw him more back then. We would get lunch sometimes.”

Despite his new home base, Archuleta said he and Cook make it a point to catch up with each other. “A few months ago he texted me, and I was like, ‘Dude, I was just thinking about you,'” he shared. “And we were just like, ‘When we’re in the same place, let’s meet up.’ [Cook has] just always been chill and kept to himself.”

Since American Idol, both Archuleta and Cook have released multiple studio albums, EPs, and singles. Archuleta’s 2008 track “Crush” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while Cook’s reached No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 that same year.

Archuleta reflected on his and Cook’s time being judged by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson on the show. “I think we both were like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ when we were on American Idol,” he told People. “I mean, we both wanted to be singers, but none of us craved to be like, ‘I want to be the superstar. Everyone look at me.'”

He added, “We were both just like, ‘Okay, well, we’re here. Oh, we’re at the finale now. Oh my God. We want to do well, and we want to do our best, but how the hell did we end up here?’ It was just wild.”

American Idol has produced some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years, including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Katharine McPhee, Fantasia, Chris Daughtry, Jordin Sparks, Scotty McCreery, Clay Aiken, and more.

In addition to Cook, Archuleta shared that he also remains in touch with Abdul. “Paula has consistently been a good person who genuinely cares about others,” he gushed, adding that he had been a fan of Abdul’s for years before he appeared on American Idol.

“She’s sold tens of millions of CDs and singles and had so many No. 1 hits — and her workout DVDs. My mom and I used to work out to them,” he revealed. “Regardless of if you’re considered the hot thing right now or not, she’ll go and watch Idol contestants when they have shows in town. She genuinely just roots for her people.”