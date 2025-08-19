‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Hints at Surprise Departure from Show

All Creatures Great and Small wrapped up filming on its sixth season back in June, and now one of the show’s main stars has hinted that Season 6 might have been their last.

The popular PBS period drama is scheduled to return to U.S. screens in early 2026, after its initial U.K. broadcast in September/October. In anticipation of the new season, the show’s British broadcaster Channel 5 recently shared a cast video, with the actors giving one-word answers to summarize past seasons.

Samuel West, Rachel Shenton, Nicholas Ralph, Callum Woodhouse, and more featured in the video, and it was the latter who made a comment that had fans worried about his future with the beloved series.

When discussing Season 1, the cast used words like “new,” “exciting,” and, in West’s case, “tired,” as he admitted he was working on another project at the same time. Season 2 inspired words like “thrilling,” “sweeping-romance,” and “cricket,” while Season 3 received “horses,” “war,” “majestic,” and “lovely.”

Woodhouse’s word for Season 4 was “absent,” as his character, Tristan Farnon, didn’t appear in that particular season. However, his word for Season 5 was “back,” referencing how Tristan returned to the Yorkshire Dales to reunite with his older brother Seigfried Farnon (West).

However, when it came to Season 6, Woodhouse gave a word that had fans rushing to the comments in confusion. “Done,” he said, swiping his hand in a gesture that suggested it was over. Some fans were unsure whether he meant filming for Season 6 was “done” or if he was hinting that his time on the show was over.

“Done???????😮” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Does ‘done’ mean it’s the last one?” asked another.

The official Channel 5 Instagram account quickly jumped into the comments to clear things up, writing, “wrapped for series 6!🙌,” implying that Woodhouse meant Season 6 was “done” filming.

Woodhouse’s Tristan wasn’t the only character on people’s minds, though. Others noticed the video didn’t include any footage of Mrs Hall, portrayed by Anna Madeley.

“Where is Anna??” wrote one fan.

“Can’t wait for S6… but where was Anna Madeley?” said another.

Another added, “Can’t wait to have them all back – bit sad that Anna was missing in this video.”

Again, the Channel 5 IG account rushed to assure fans, letting them know, “Anna is still here, don’t worry 😁.”

Based on books written by Alf Wight (under the pen name of James Herriot), All Creatures Great and Small centers on a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire Dales in the late 1930s. It premiered in January 2021 on PBS via Masterpiece and has become one of the network’s most popular series.

