Rachael Ray Fans React After She Shares ‘Messy’ New Video

Rachael Ray‘s Meals in Minutes is currently airing its third season on the FYI Network, and the celebrity chef has been sharing clips from the show on her social media, which fans are eating up.

On Sunday (July 27), Ray took to her Instagram page to post a video recipe for her famous “fish-wiches,” which she joked are better than McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. However, before she started, she warned viewers, “I’m gonna get messy in a couple of minutes.”

“Today, I’m going to make fish-wiches. When they’re done, it’s going to remind you a whole lot of Mickey D’s,” she said while walking her fans through the recipe. “I love, love cooking with dill, [and] we put garlic in everything, except like ice cream.”

After taking a taste of the yogurt tartar sauce, Ray joked, “I could just take the fries from the oven and hoover this whole bowl of dip.”

She also advised her followers to “manage your pan,” referring to it as “pan management.”

Fans hopped into the comments to share their thoughts, with one Instagram commenter writing, “Love to see you back! Your cooking is always so approachable!”

“I’m so, so happy to see you back in the light. I loved watching on TV and learned so much about food,” said another.

“You & Everything that You Do is AMAZING!!! 🧿🧿Thanks for sharing!!! 🙏🙏Looking forward to Tuning In,” another added.

Another quipped, “LORD HAVE MERCY 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.”

“That looks so Good 😋, will be watching this episode,” said one fan.

“I wish I liked seafood because that looks delicious,” added another.

Season 3 of Meals in Minutes premiered on May 26 at 9/8c on FYI and airs back-to-back episodes each Monday. The show sees Ray welcoming viewers into her personal home kitchen and guiding them through complete meals that can be put together in minutes, ranging from simple comfort food to more sophisticated fare for entertaining.

So far, the third season has seen Ray making lamb and beef chorizo chili, shrimp salad stuffed shells, Italian brisket, Saffron pasta, Dirty Martini Chicken, white bean soup, and much more.

In addition to Meals in Minutes, Ray hosts two other shows on FYI, Rachael Ray in Tuscany and Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home.

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes, Season 3, Mondays, 9/8c, FYI