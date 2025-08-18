‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Share Aspect of Game Show They Miss

Jeopardy! fans miss a lot of aspects that the game show used to have decades ago, and now they added one more to the list — the swooshing sound at the beginning of the intro music.

Some fans want the game show to travel through the United States for tournaments, while others hope there are changes to the set. The most recent thing fans said they want Jeopardy! to bring back is the original theme music.

The “Think!” music was composed by Merv Griffin. It is also used during the Final Jeopardy segment.

“Will the swooshing sound ever return?” a Reddit user asked. “A lot of people were talking about the original board fill sound (nicknamed the ‘beep-boops’) being reinstated. But here’s another sound effect that we have also not heard in a long time, the laser swooshing sound.” The sound resembled a spaceship taking off quickly.

“During the ’80s and ’90s, that sound effect was heard during the top of the show when Johnny [Gilbert] said ‘This…is…Jeopardy,’ with the opening logo superimposed on a view of a dark set. Before the grid set, it also played at the start of the Jeopardy! round before the dollar figures popped in (and for the first month of Season 1, it played at the start of Double Jeopardy! before the popping in of the dollar amounts).”

In November 1996, the sushi bar set premiered on the show and the swooshing sound was taken out of the intro. “In Season 17, a wind blowing sound was used in the introduction until the 2001-2008 theme was put into use full-time (the episode aired April 23, 2001). Soon after Season 18 premiered, the swooshing sound was put back into the introduction, albeit abridged, only to be retired again in Season 25,” the fan continued.

They ended by asking if the sound could come back, especially since the globe logo returned and the Jeopardy! logo set piece has also made a comeback.

“I miss this sound. I wish they brought it back,” a Reddit user said.

“The intro sounds boring without it,” wrote another.

“That swoosh made this theme 10 times better. Love it!” a YouTube user wrote.

“They should add that next time,” said another.

Listen to the current theme song below, which has been the same since 2021.

Do you wish the swooshing sound made a comeback? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, September 8, check local listings