‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want This Throwback Element Back

Jeopardy! is currently on summer hiatus, but fans are already talking about what they’d like to see when the show returns with new episodes this fall.

On the Reddit fan thread, one poster suggested the return of a long-forgotten tradition of Jeopardy!: episodes on location.

“Will Jeopardy! ever travel to other U.S. states again to tape episodes for certain tournaments?” the fan asked in a thread. “They used to do this for some tournaments like the College & Teen championship many years ago.”

“I think the last time Jeopardy! was taping shows somewhere outside of their main studio was in 2016 for the Teacher’s Tournament,” the fan continued. “Ever since then, they haven’t gone anywhere else. Do you think we’ll see episodes taped outside of California?”

In response to the original poster’s comment, other fans weighed in with their takes on taking Jeopardy! back on the road.

“Never say never, but it doesn’t seem to be a priority for the team right now,” one person wrote. “They seem to be using the ‘Jeopardy! Live’ events as well as the bar trivia league to give the brand an in-person footprint outside of Culver City. Not quite the same as taking the show on the road, but also much less expensive.”

Culver City is the location of the studio, which houses the Alex Trebek Stage, on the Sony Entertainment lot.

Another fan pointed out that Jeopardy! isn’t the only show that’s been tabling such travel sessions lately: “Wheel of Fortune used to travel even more.”

The original poster’s suggestion that road shows stopped taping around 2016 may be referring to the fact that Jeopardy! previously hosted a show at DAR Constitution Hall in Season 33. Other notable locations where the show was taped include Watson Research Facility and the CES tech convention.

The “Inside Jeopardy! Live on Tour” is a ticketed event that features a live taping of Inside Jeopardy! with hosts Michael Davies and Sarah Foss and featuring several champions as special guests. The next such event takes place on September 12 in Chicago.

Jeopardy! returns for Season 42 in September — and chances are, those episodes will be straight from the studio.

Jeopardy!, Season 42 Premiere, September, check local listings