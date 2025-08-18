For years, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have given fans a look inside their world, first on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team from 2005 to 2021, and more recently on America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in 2024 and 2025.

With the Cowboys’ 2025-2026 season fast approaching, fans are dying to know whether we’ll be taken behind-the-scenes of the auditions and more once again. Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Will there be a Season 3 of America’s Sweethearts?

Yes! Netflix confirmed on Monday, August 18, that filming is underway for Season 3. The video featured a bunch of girls from the team in uniform, with the camera eventually panning to a film crew behind them.

“Officially present and seated for AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 3!!!” the video was captioned.

Director Greg Whiteley added in a statement, “The world of DCC is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to stories to be told. I’m grateful our crew has another season to keep telling them.”

When does America’s Sweethearts Season 3 premiere?

A premiere date has not been confirmed yet, but Netflix’s Instagram post revealed that the show will be returning in 2026.

Season 1 premiered on June 20, 2024, and Season 2 premiered on June 18, 2025, so a June 2026 release date seems likely for Season 3.

Who is in the America’s Sweethearts Season 3 cast?

Netflix confirmed that DCC director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell will be back to lead the team once again this season.

While the official cast list of the dancers has not been revealed, the roster for the 2025/2026 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is public and can be seen here. This year’s squad consists of 30 veteran dancers and six rookies.

It’s unclear which girls will be the focus of the upcoming season, but some familiar faces from seasons past include Kelly Villares, Charly Barby, Reece Weaver, and Anna Kate Sundvold. One of the rookies is Jenna Waller, who was the last cut from the squad during the 2024-2025 season.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Season 3, 2026, Netflix