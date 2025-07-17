On Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, viewers saw Jenna Waller get her heart broken when she found out she was the last person cut from the 2024 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders roster. While Waller was hoping to earn one of the coveted rookie spots, she did not make the team after a lengthy audition and training process.

However, there’s a different story to tell in 2025! Waller officially became a member of the 2025 team. The news was confirmed on social media, with 2024 rookie Charly Barby sharing a TikTok video that showed the girls celebrating.

Waller became a fan-favorite after being cut on America’s Sweethearts. Scroll down to learn more about her.

Where did Jenna Waller go to college?

Waller attended the University of Oklahoma. She graduated in May 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

During her time at OU, Waller was a member of the pom squad. The team is a “traditional pom squad that will also perform jazz and hip-hop at university functions and athletic contests.” They performed at football games, men’s and women’s basketball games, and wrestling matches.

What does Jenna Waller do for a living?

Waller does not have a current job listed on LinkedIn. She previously worked as a youth development professional at the Center for Children and Families in Oklahoma during the second semester of her senior year of college.

Why was Jenna Waller cut from DCC?

Team director Kelli Finglass broke the news to Waller that she was not on the final 2024 DCC roster.

“I think you peaked at the right time for a strong impression for the next time,” Finglass said. “But you peaked maybe a little too late for the decision at hand for this season.”

Waller was in tears as she got the news, but told the coach, “Thank you so much. This experience has truly transformed me as a person and a dancer.”

In an Instagram post, she added, “This was the greatest challenge of my life and even though the outcome was not what I had hoped, it was everything I needed and more. While heartbreaking, being cut just hours before the final team was announced is only a minor setback in my journey and a testament to what the future may hold. I will come back from this stronger, a ‘heck yes’ if you will.”

