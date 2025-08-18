‘LEGO Masters’ Jr. Edition, Virgins at Play, U.S. Open Qualifying Rounds, ‘Irish Blood’ Steps into the Ring

LEGO Masters spins off with a “junior” edition, pairing young builders with celebrity partners. A new dating show invites a group of hot young virgins to paradise in hopes of finding “the one.” The U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam of the pro tennis season, opens with qualifying rounds. The mystery series Irish Blood follows a clue into the MMA ring.

Tom Griscom / Fox

LEGO Masters Jr.

Series Premiere 8/7c

You’re never too young to indulge a passion for building with LEGO blocks. Which is why it’s only natural for the LEGO Masters game show to spin off a kids’ version, hosted by Kelly Osbourne—herself a contestant in a 2023 edition of the show’s Holiday Bricktacular specials. In the Jr. edition, young LEGO fans (ages 9-17) are paired with celebrity partners—including Andy Richter, Alison Sweeney, Jordin Sparks, Porsha Williams and Ravi V. Patel (Animal Control)—to tackle some daunting building tasks with a $50,000 grand prize at stake. The game starts with a “Disney Train Ride” challenge, celebrating 100 years of Disney animation, in which each team builds a section of track dedicated to an iconic Disney duo. I hope someone picks Lady & the Tramp, my all-time favorite.

Disney / Jeff Daly

Are You My First?

Series Premiere

The producers of Love Island USA have come up with a new twist on a dating show: a cast comprised entirely of virgins. Bachelor Nation alums Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the hosts, welcoming a group of so-far-celibate hotties as they converge on a paradisical resort to date, frolic and test their boundaries while looking for a lasting relationship. Who will emerge with their virtue intact, and who will head home brokenhearted? All 10 episodes drop on Hulu for binge-watching, with ABC airing the premiere following a new episode of Bachelor in Paradise (8/7c).

Julian Finney / Getty Images

US Open Tennis

11am/10c

The last Grand Slam of the tennis season opens with qualifying rounds through Thursday, in which 128 men and 128 women compete for 16 wild-card slots in the singles draw. Those who emerge triumphant are still considered underdogs, playing against top seeds in the first round of competition next week. But new stars are sometimes born, most notably in 2021, when Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam anywhere at the U.S. Open. Monday coverage continues in the afternoon (1-5 pm/ET) on ESPNEWS and ESPN+, with ESPN+ coverage continuing through 9 pm/ET. A reimagined Mixed Doubles tournament gets underway on Tuesday, with players including top-ranked Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, Tommy Paul, Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton.

Szymon Lazewski / AcornTV

Irish Blood

American transplant Fiona (Alicia Silverstone) and local Irish cop Róisin (Ruth Codd) follow the next clue that Fiona’s dad (Jason O’Mara) left behind in his mysterious briefcase: a pair of bloody MMA boxing gloves hiding a rock-hard plaster insert within. The trail leads to an underground MMA ring, and Fiona leans on smitten gym owner Musa (Leonardo Taiwo) to take one for the team and get in the ring opposite their latest suspect.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

Bachelor in Paradise (8/7c, ABC): Host Jesse Palmer introduces the “Treasure Hunk” game, putting the couples’ communication skills to the test, leading to a rose ceremony where a group vote will result in two couples going home.

(8/7c, ABC): Host Jesse Palmer introduces the “Treasure Hunk” game, putting the couples’ communication skills to the test, leading to a rose ceremony where a group vote will result in two couples going home. History’s Greatest Mysteries (9/8c, History Channel): The docuseries wraps its sixth season with an exploration of the origin of Biblical sites from the Old Testament, including the Tower of Babel, Sodom and Gomorrah and Mount Sinai.

(9/8c, History Channel): The docuseries wraps its sixth season with an exploration of the origin of Biblical sites from the Old Testament, including the Tower of Babel, Sodom and Gomorrah and Mount Sinai. Survival Mode (10/9c, NBC): The docuseries revisits a series of devastating floods in eastern Kentucky.