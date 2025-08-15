Jonathan Scott Pokes Fun at Drew Scott While Rewatching Old ‘Property Brothers’ Episode

Jonathan Scott couldn’t pass up an opportunity to poke fun at his brother, Drew Scott.

Jonathan made a hilarious observation about his twin while rewatching an early episode of their HGTV series Property Brothers. “Sooo…an old episode of @propertybrothers is on…and sorry @mrdrewscott is supposed to be the stylish one?!!😂” he hilariously captioned a screenshot of Drew via his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 14.

In the episode, seemingly from the show’s first season in 2011, Drew sported a gray suit with black lining while discussing one of their home renovation projects. He paired the jacket with a white dress shirt and a yellow and gray striped tie.

Just as Drew’s suit game has improved over the years, so has Jonathan’s own look. He rocked longer, highlighted locks in earlier seasons before landing on his current short and dark hair, which matches Drew’s look.

Jonathan and Drew Scott have become HGTV mainstays in the years since Property Brothers‘ premiere, launching spinoffs including Property Brothers: Buying and Selling and Property Brothers: Forever Home and starring on shows such as Brother vs. Brother, Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, and Celebrity IOU.

The pair debuted their latest series, Chasing the West, last month. The series follows Jonathan and Drew as they go back to their rustic roots to help people find their dream home in the country.

The show faced backlash from fans ahead of its July 30 premiere, as its debut coincided with the cancellation of several HGTV shows. The network has canceled seven series since June, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“Ugh. They cut quality shows then shove this down our throats. I am out,” one person wrote in a June Reddit thread. Another added, “Canceling 3 great shows while adding more Scott brothers shows is frankly disappointing. Same thing on Food Network. I’ve seen enough of Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay.”

Jonathan and Drew opened up about filming Chasing the West in an interview with TV Insider last month. “This just felt like the show that people are asking for right now and that’s why we did it,” Jonathan shared, to which Drew added, “We produce the shows that our fans are asking for to try and inspire them, whether it’s the homeowners we’re actually helping in the show or it’s the viewers. And we’re also airing in over 160 countries. It’s really cool to see how we can inspire people around the globe with what we produce.”

Chasing the West, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 9/8c, HGTV