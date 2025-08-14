‘Boston Blue’: Which ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Do You Most Want to See in a Cameo? (POLL)

CBS is airing starting up Blue Bloods reruns starting Friday, August 15, with the Season 4 finale at 10/9c. The reruns will return two weeks later on Friday, August 29, at the same time and will continue through October 10. This is all leading up to the series premiere of Boston Blue, the Danny Reagan-focused Blue Bloods offshoot, which debuts on Friday, October 17, in Blue Bloods‘ old time slot.

Bridget Moynahan is already confirmed to reprise her role as Erin Reagan as a guest star in the Boston Blue series premiere. But who else are you hoping to see show up? Star Donnie Wahlberg has teased more Blue Bloods folks than just Erin.

Wahlberg reprises his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD Detective Lena Silver, Police Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston. Sean was played by Andrew Terraciano in Blue Bloods. His older brother, Jack, was played by Terraciano’s real-life older brother, Tony.

Blue Bloods‘ Reagan family consisted of Frank (Tom Selleck), Henry (Len Cariou), Danny, Erin, Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray), Nicole “Nicky” Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle), Joe (Will Hochman), Sean, and Jack. Other people close to the family were Danny’s partner at the NYPD, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), Erin’s ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), Danny’s former NYPD partner, Jackie (Jennifer Esposito), and more. All of these characters were still alive as of the Blue Bloods series finale in December. Danny’s wife and the mother of his sons, Linda (Amy Carlson), as well as Eddie’s NYPD partner Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan), tragically died in the series (the latter in the finale episodes).

Boston Blue is currently filming in Toronto and Boston (it splits its time between the two cities, but most of its filming is done in Canada). Wahlberg has been hinting at the possibility of Jamie and Eddie coming to visit Boston on Boston Blue, among other possible cameos, in the comments sections of his Instagram posts during filming (see who he’s teased here). And he promised that there’s going to be some surprises in the very first episode that will “blow people’s minds.”

While you wait for the debut of Boston Blue, let us know which Blue Bloods character you most want to see in the spinoff through the poll below. If you have a cameo idea that’s not in our poll, let us know your thoughts in the comments section. Erin is not included in the poll because she’s already confirmed for a Boston Blue cameo, but if you want her back for more than one episode, speak your mind in the comments!

Boston Blue, Series Premiere, Friday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS