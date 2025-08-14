‘Karen Pirie’ Trailer: See ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle in Season 2 of BritBox Crime Drama (VIDEO)

One of the U.K.’s most-watched dramas will soon return for American audiences. BritBox released the trailer and premiere date for Karen Pirie Season 2, which stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle in the title role.

Based on celebrated author Val McDermid’s A Darker Domain and adapted by Emer Kenny, Lyle leads a returning cast of Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, Steve John Shepherd, Emer Kenny, Rakhee Thakrar, and there are new actors joining the fold for Season 2 (more on that below).

It’s been a three-year wait for the return of this crime drama. Here’s everything there is to know about Karen Pirie‘s comeback.

What is Karen Pirie Season 2 about?

Here’s the Season 2 description: “The 1984 case of Catriona and Adam Grant has confounded investigators and intrigued the public like no other. Catriona, the charming young heiress to a vast oil fortune, and her 2-year-old son Adam, were brutally kidnapped at gunpoint outside a fish and chip shop in Fife. The ransom notes that followed stirred up an uncontrollable press storm, but when the culprits fell silent, the police faltered, and Catriona and Adam were never seen again. Now, a man’s body has been discovered with indisputable links to the original kidnapping. With the first piece of evidence in decades, Karen (Lyle) must assemble an unbeatable team alongside her sincere and lovable sidekick DC Jason “Mint” Murray (Jenks) and the brilliant – but romantically complicated — DS Phil Parhatka (Wyatt). With the international renown of the kidnapping and the constant pressure from Catriona’s father, Sir Broderick Grant (James Cosmo), the team takes on the biggest challenge of their careers to date. As Karen delves deeper into what happened in the autumn of 1984, political grudges and painful secrets reveal themselves, and it soon becomes clear… the past is far from dead.”

Is there a Karen Pirie Season 2 trailer?

Yes! Check it out in the video embedded at the top of the page.

When does Karen Pirie Season 2 premiere?

The drama, which airs on ITV in the U.K., comes out on BritBox on Thursday, October 2. Episodes will air weekly until the finale on October 16.

Who is in the Karen Pirie Season 2 cast?

Lyle returns with fellow series regulars Jenks, Wyatt, Shepherd, Kenny, and Thakrar. The newcomers to the series are Saskia Ashdown, Cosmo, Frances Tomelty, and John Michie.

Karen Pirie, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 2, BritBox