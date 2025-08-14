‘Biggest Loser’s Jillian Michaels Didn’t Reach Out to Bob Harper After Heart Attack: ’Spoke Volumes’

Between 2004 and 2013, Jillian Michaels and Bob Harper worked together on 12 seasons of The Biggest Loser. However, they drifted apart after their time on the show ended, and Harper revealed in a new interview with The Guardian that his former costar didn’t even reach out to him when he had a heart attack that nearly killed him in 2017.

“We weren’t besties, but we were partners on a television show for a very long time,” he pointed out, adding that it “spoke volumes” when Michaels didn’t get in touch. “I would not expect Jillian Michaels to do anything other than what she wants to do,” the trainer admitted.

Harper will speak about his time on The Biggest Loser in Netflix’s new docuseries Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser. However, Michaels is not featured in the three-part series.

The Traitors contestant confirmed to Us Weekly in 2020 that he and Michaels were no longer in touch and said they hadn’t been in quite some time. After Michaels’ exit from The Biggest Loser following Season 15, Harper stayed on as a trainer for one more season, then transitioned to host for Seasons 17 and 18.

While Michaels never reached out to Harper about his heart attack directly, she did publicly share her feelings about the situation during a 2020 interview on E!’s Daily PopMichaels was not very sympathetic in her response and blamed Harper’s combination of a Paleo diet and intense workouts, along with his family history, for his health issues.

“Knowing a little bit about Bob, I know that he does have a family history of it. I was there when he lost his mother to a heart attack, with him the night that she died. So there is a family history,” she pointed out. “I do also think that, you know, you’re in the middle of a CrossFit workout and you’re eating [a] Paleo [diet], it’s not going to help. Personally, I’m not pro-Paleo. Everyone can just go crazy on me.”

