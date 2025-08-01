Heather Rae El Moussa Teases a Possible ‘Selling Sunset’ Return After HGTV Show Cancellation

Paige Strout
Comments
Heather Rae El Moussa on Netflix's 'Selling Sunset,' 2022.
©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Selling Sunset

Following HGTV’s cancellation of The Flipping El Moussas, Heather Rae El Moussa isn’t ruling out a potential return to her Netflix roots.

El Moussa (née Young) famously starred on the first seven seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. She also lives in Orange County, California, which is the location of the spinoff series Selling the OC.

As for which show she would be interested in appearing on, El Moussa told Us Weekly in an interview published on Thursday, July 31, “If I was to ever go back, it would be with Selling Sunset — just because that was my group. We were all [in] an office and friends before Selling Sunset was even a show.”

Gushing about the show’s cast, she continued, “I have a rapport with them, I have loyalty with them, and I have a lot of history with them. So if I want to go back, it would be Selling Sunset and not Selling the OC.”

Nearly two years separated from the real estate series, El Moussa said it’s “almost not as difficult” to watch it back now. “Because I’m not part of it, I get to watch from the sidelines as a fan as opposed to being in it,” she stated before teasing, “But I might make a cameo in this coming season. So you have to stay tuned.”

Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan, and Mary Fitzgerald on Season 4 of Netflix's 'Selling Sunset,' 2021.

Patrick Wymore / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

She even hinted that a potential cameo could lead to a possible show return, sharing, “We’ll see. Let’s get the fans asking for it. Maybe I’ll come back.”

Heather’s Selling Sunset comeback tease comes less than one month after HGTV canceled her and her husband Tarek El Moussa‘s home renovation series, The Flipping El Moussas, along with Christina Haack‘s show Christina on the Coast. The shows are two of several HGTV shows to get the axe over the past month, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach.

“Obviously, I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there,” Heather told Us Weekly about the cancellations. “I don’t have a statement for that, but I can say how much I’ve enjoyed being on HGTV. I love filming The Flip Off and Flipping El Moussas and I love flipping houses. But I don’t know internally what’s going on.”

She continued, “Anything could happen. To be honest, it was a great show, and it still is a great show. I know that the fans loved it, and Tarek and I really, really enjoyed filming that show. It’s definitely a challenging market right now — and with real estate in general. But I think anything could happen.”

Once again hinting at a Selling Sunset return, Heather told the outlet that there’s “so many other shows that I would love to do,” adding, “I would love to get into hosting and I’m definitely open to [new opportunities]. I’ve been on TV for many, many years. I modeled, I shot some commercials, and there’s a lot to me that I would love to tap into.”

Selling Sunset, Season 9 premiere, October 25, Netflix.

