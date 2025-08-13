‘The Girlfriend’ Trailer: Robin Wright & Olivia Cooke Are Violent Rivals in Twisted Thriller (VIDEO)

Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke are spitfire rivals in the new trailer for The Girlfriend. Premiering in September on Prime Video, Wright plays a mother who doesn’t trust her son’s new girlfriend, played by House of the Dragon‘s Cooke, and their tension escalates to dangerous extremes.

Here’s everything there is to know about Prime Video’s The Girlfriend.

What is The Girlfriend about?

Based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, The Girlfriend follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective. Viewers will find some unreliable narration throughout the six-episode thriller.

Is The Girlfriend trailer out?

Yes. In the full trailer above (released on August 13), Wright and Cooke face off and prove that their characters have met their match in each other. Laura is warned about Cherry’s determination to get what she wants. Knives and drowning and screaming are involved. The trailer raises the question of whether both of these women have valid reasons to hate each other, or if there’s only one of them who really can’t be trusted.

There was also a teaser trailer in July. See below.

When does The Girlfriend premiere?

All six episodes come out at once on Wednesday, September 10, exclusively on Prime Video.

Who is in The Girlfriend cast?

The Girlfriend stars Wright as Laura, Cooke as Cherry, Laurie Davidson as Daniel, Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, Tanya Moodie as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn as Tracey, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney as Millie.

The Girlfriend is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. Jonathan Cavendish and Caroline Norris serve as producers, while Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher, and Michelle Frances serve as executive producers. The series is adapted for television by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher, with episodes written by Sheldon, Asher, Polly Cavendish, Helen Kingston, Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, Smita Bhide, and Matt Evans.

The Girlfriend, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 10, Prime Video