Extra extra! Derek Hough is tapping his way into another studio. The six-time Dancing With the Stars champion has been named the new host of Extra after Billy Bush‘s exit in May, according to Deadline. The syndicated news show is returning to Fox for Season 32.

“The ballroom has been my stage, my home, and my launchpad,” Hough revealed in a statement. “Now, I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of Extra. I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way.”

“It’s an honor to join a show that’s been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years — and I’m ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond.”

This news comes just weeks after Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, announced they are expecting their first child together.

Season 32 of Extra will premiere on Monday, September 8. He will be joined by two cohosts, senior correspondent and weekend host Mona Kosar Abdi and correspondent Terri Seymour, who will conduct interviews on the red carpet and beyond.

Hough’s new position is just one of many changes happening on set. Executive producer Theresa Coffino recently left after 26 years. Her fellow Executive producer, Jeremy Spiegel, now serves as showrunner.

Under Spiegel, the entertainment news series will feature “brand-new segments built around Hough, original digital content, and Extras, and with a dynamic new set and graphics. Hough will sit down for engaging and exclusive interviews with celebrity friends and take us behind the scenes of his many projects, including Dancing with the Stars and beyond.”

But what does this mean for his judge position on DWTS? Derek Hough will still remain one of the three judges on the competition show for Season 34, which premieres on September 16, the outlet reports. Hough has taken on numerous projects in the past, including flying back and forth from New York to Los Angeles for DWTS and Broadway, so filming two shows in the same city won’t be tough at all for Hough.

“Derek has not only dominated the world of dance — he’s become a beloved household name who has won America’s hearts with his talent, charisma and boundless creativity,” Spiegel said in a statement. “I am excited to work closely with Derek as he brings his electrifying energy and fresh perspective to Extra.”

Lauren Blincoe, senior vice president of current programming at Telepictures shared that they are thrilled to add Hough as the new host. “Derek brings a rare mix of energy, creativity, and a dynamic presence that perfectly captures the spirit of this exciting next era for our iconic show. We’re energized by the future of Extra with Derek front and center and can’t wait to see him turn the entertainment news genre on its head,” she said.

Billy Bush, who has hosted the show since 2019, confirmed his departure on the Hot Mics podcast in May. “After an amazing five years hosting Extra, I’m moving on to continue building out my Hot Mics digital platform,” he said. “We have experienced unprecedented growth in a short period of time here on this show, and I find myself hungrier and more stimulated than at any point in my professional career. Extra is culturally iconic. If I had a dollar for every time someone hollered ‘Extra Extra’ to me in the airport or something, I’d buy Warner Bros.”

“It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to front this show. We were there for each other at this pivotal time in 2019, I’m proud of it. It’s now time to build something of my own. I’m forever grateful to the amazing staff at Extra and the executives at Warner Bros. for this awesome chapter of my life. I mean every word of that. I have had a tremendous run.”

Extra, Season 34, premieres September 8, Fox, check local listings