Derek Hough has a brand new job as the host of Extra, but what does it mean for his future with Dancing With the Stars?

Fans of the dancing competition show, don’t fear! Hough will still be returning to the show in his role as a judge for the upcoming 34th season. He has been teasing the show’s return on social media for weeks, and we’ll get to see him back in the ballroom alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli beginning on September 16.

Hough’s new gig on Extra will begin on September 8, but his schedule will be able to accommodate both programs. Deadline confirmed that Hough will “continue to serve as a judge and occasional performer on DWTS.”

“The ballroom has been my stage, my home, and my launchpad,” Hough shared. “Now, I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of Extra. I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way. It’s an honor to join a show that’s been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years — and I’m ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond.”

The professional dancer will be replacing Billy Bush, who announced his departure from the entertainment news show in May after four seasons as host.

Hough began his tenure on Dancing With the Stars as a professional dancer during Season 5 in 2007. He continued working as a pro until Season 23, taking off only for Seasons 12 and 22. He then returned in a new capacity, as a judge, during Season 29, and has been in that position ever since. Of course, he still takes the ballroom floor for a performance every once in a while, too!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

Extra, Season 32 Premiere, Monday, September 8, Check local listings