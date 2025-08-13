‘Big Mistakes’: Everything You Need to Know About Dan Levy’s Netflix Comedy

Dan Levy is coming back to television with his upcoming Netflix comedy Big Mistakes. The previously announced show’s title is just one of the latest reveals made about the project so far, in addition to more casting announcements.

While the show kicks off production, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Big Mistakes, ranging from the plot and cast to the all-star creative team behind this exciting series. Scroll down for a closer look at Big Mistakes and stay tuned for updates on the project as it continues to take shape at Netflix.

When will Big Mistakes premiere?

There is no premiere date or window for Big Mistakes yet, but keep an eye out for any updates or news about the show’s release in the months ahead.  The show is currently in production in New Jersey and will deliver eight episodes to viewers once it arrives.

Who stars in Big Mistakes?

Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Taylor Ortega, and Dan Levy behind the scenes of 'Big Mistakes'

Dan Levy / Netflix

Dan Levy will play Nicky in the series, also starring Taylor Ortega as Morgan, Laurie Metcalf as Linda, Jack Innanen as Max, Boran Kuzum as Yusuf, Abby Quinn as Natalie, Elizabeth Perkins as Annette, Jacob Gutierrez as Tareq, Joe Barbara as Mike, Josh Fadem as Ashley, and Mark Ivanir as Ivan.

What is Big Mistakes about?

Big Mistakes is a new comedy that follows two deeply incapable siblings as they’re blackmailed into the world of organized crime. Further details remain under wraps at this time.

Who makes Big Mistakes?

Big Mistakes is created by executive producers Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott. In addition to serving as an executive producer and creator, Levy serves as the series’s showrunner and star. The show is part of the ongoing creative partnership that Levy and his Not a Real Production Company banner have with Netflix. This is the first project under Levy’s overall television deal with Netflix and marks his second original scripted series following Schitt’s Creek. In addition to Levy and Sennott, Big Mistakes is executive produced by Anne-Marie McGintee.

