Daniel Dae Kim Spreads His Wings in ‘Butterfly,’ Bachelor Parties on ‘Sunny’ and ‘Platonic,’ Kate Winslet Digs Animation

Amazon

Butterfly

Series Premiere

Lost and Hawaii Five-0 alum Daniel Dae Kim is back in action-hero mode in a visceral six-part thriller, based on a graphic-novel series and set in South Korea, where former spy David Jung (Kim) emerges nine years after faking his death. He meddles in the deadly business of Caddis, the shadowy intelligence agency he helped create, landing on the radar of skilled young assassin Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), with whom he has a special secret connection, and her ruthless boss Juno (Covert Affairs‘ Piper Perabo), David’s former partner. “The only enemy I have is peace,” says Juno, as she assigns Rebecca to kill the mystery man, setting off an unexpected chain of violent events. Alias fans will enjoy the mix of explosive action and tangled family dynamics as David and Rebecca take on enemies from all sides. All episodes are available for binge-watching.

Patrick McElhenney / FX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

9/8c

If you can accept the absurdity of a creep like Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) becoming the next Golden Bachelor—even host Jesse Palmer looks less than thrilled—then the logical next step is to imagine the fallout among his dysfunctional family: siblings Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson), roomie Charlie (Charlie Day) and the ever-unpredictable Mac (Rob Mac). In Season 17’s penultimate episode, the gang prepares for Frank’s hometown visit by staging rehearsal dinners in front of a puzzled focus group. Dennis sees this as an opportunity, noting, “We live in a country where reality television can be a pathway towards being the president.” But in Sunny‘s bizarro world, nothing ever goes quite as planned.

Apple TV+

Platonic

Another bachelor party of sorts unfolds on the buddy comedy when Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett guest-stars as a former third wheel back in the college days of best buds Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne). Once known as “Wild Card,” he rounded out what Sylvia brags to her kids used to be an “epic trio.” The reality among these 40somethings is considerably less wild when they gather for a night on the town to celebrate Will’s impending wedding. Confiding in each other as only best friends can do, fault lines in Will’s engagement begin to emerge. Back on the home front, Sylvia’s husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) gets the best news ever.

Courtesy of Comedy Central

Digman!

10:30/9:30c

In back-to-back episodes of the animated comedy, archaeologist Rip goes on a dating show, then welcomes Oscar and Emmy winner Kate Winslet as the guest voice of world-renowned psychiatrist Dr. Sandra Null, who joins Rip on a search for Freud’s Couch, an infamous object that has taken on a life of its own. Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen provides the voice of Dr. Freud.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Fixed (streaming on Netflix): Animator Genndy Tartakovsky‘s raunchy comedy stars The Righteous Gemstones‘ Adam Devine as the voice of Bull, a horny dog who learns he’s about to be neutered so gathers his canine pack for one last night on the town.

(streaming on Netflix): Animator Genndy Tartakovsky‘s raunchy comedy stars The Righteous Gemstones‘ Adam Devine as the voice of Bull, a horny dog who learns he’s about to be neutered so gathers his canine pack for one last night on the town. Sausage Party: Foodtopia (streaming on Prime Video): More “adult” animation in the second season of the raucous comedy about exiled sausages Frank (Seth Rogen) and Barry (Michael Cera) and bagel sidekick Sammy (Edward Norton), who leave Foodtopia for the seemingly safe haven of New Foodland.

(streaming on Prime Video): More “adult” animation in the second season of the raucous comedy about exiled sausages Frank (Seth Rogen) and Barry (Michael Cera) and bagel sidekick Sammy (Edward Norton), who leave Foodtopia for the seemingly safe haven of New Foodland. Love Is Blind UK (streaming on Netflix ): The insta-marriage franchise goes across the pond for the spinoff’s second season, with U.K. and Irish singles signing up for long-term commitments sight unseen. Because that always ends well.

(streaming on ): The insta-marriage franchise goes across the pond for the spinoff’s second season, with U.K. and Irish singles signing up for long-term commitments sight unseen. Because that always ends well. Songs from the Hole (streaming on Netflix): A musical documentary described as a “visual album” is composed and narrated by incarcerated musician James “JJ’88” Jacobs, describing his search for meaning and healing while serving a double-life prison sentence after taking a life at 15 and losing his brother three days later.